WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Mike Moyes, Minister of Environment and Climate Change for Manitoba, announced up to $32 million in combined federal and provincial funding for projects to lower energy costs for Manitobans and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, helping the province move toward a low carbon economy on its path to net-zero emissions.

Canada and Manitoba are investing up to $23 million for a new program launching today: the Manitoba Climate and Economy Solutions Program. Organizations, businesses, and communities in Manitoba are encouraged to apply. With funding from Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund, along with an additional $4.5 million from the provincial government, this program will target a broad range of economic sectors and activities, including:

stationary equipment retrofits for fuel switching from fossil fuels

energy efficiency upgrade projects

industrial or commercial vehicle retrofits

renewable energy and fuel production

Canada and Manitoba have already invested over $4.3 million from Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund to support 18 projects under Manitoba's Merit-Based Program. The recipients of these projects are switching from fossil fuels to clean energy alternatives for their operations. This includes 11 agricultural projects that are moving away from the use of propane or natural gas for irrigation, grain drying, and handling systems, as well as seven projects spanning academic institutions, social housing, and municipal buildings.

For example, the Canadian Mennonite University is receiving $351,000 to install a new underground geothermal heating and cooling system--the first on a Manitoba post-secondary campus--to save energy and reduce pollution. Using a network of pipes buried underneath the soccer field, the system will heat and cool some of the Canadian Mennonite University's buildings more efficiently and cut emissions by at least 25%.

These investments build on Canada and Manitoba's previous joint efforts on initiatives designed to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate the switch to renewable energy. The broad scope of the projects announced today shows strong federal and provincial engagement in achieving climate goals and that innovation, collaboration, and decisive action are essential to protecting our communities and building a strong, green, and more prosperous economy for all.

Quotes

"Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is a present reality. That's why we are working with Manitoba to build a clean, low-carbon economy. The projects announced today will move us closer to our collective national goals of strengthening community resilience, ensuring energy is affordable for all Canadians, and reducing emissions."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Our communities are feeling the impacts of climate change in new ways, and we must work together to protect the air, lands, and waters we love. From farms to cities, in post-secondary institutions and housing, we are working across sectors to reduce emissions, save energy, and save Manitobans' money. The projects we are announcing today act on Manitoba's new Path to Net Zero--our government's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; strengthen communities; and build a resilient, low-carbon economy that benefits all."

– The Honourable Mike Moyes, Minister of Environment and Climate Change for Manitoba

"The Canadian Mennonite University has a longstanding commitment to education rooted in peace and justice and the flourishing of the land and all creatures for generations to come. This geothermal initiative is more than a technical upgrade, it's a tangible expression of our practices of stewardship, innovation, and community well-being. We're grateful for the government support that strengthens our capacity to achieve a net-zero campus goal and invites others to imagine what's possible through continuous learning, climate action, and good change."

– Dr. Cheryl Pauls, President, Canadian Mennonite University

"With this grant, we have installed a cold-climate air-source heat pump, eliminating fossil gas use at the Selkirk Transit Authority building. By upgrading our buildings and fleet with technologies like heat pumps and electric vehicles, we're lowering our carbon footprint affordably and effectively. With support from the province, we can do more and move faster toward net-zero municipal operations by 2030."

– Larry Johannson, Mayor, City of Selkirk

Quick facts

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is a part of Canada's climate action plans, helping put Canada on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

This funding is part of an agreement between the governments of Canada and Manitoba under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund.

The Manitoba-administered Merit-Based Program, which was announced in 2023, is an application-based grant incentive program funded by Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund ($25 million) and the Government of Manitoba ($6.25 million).

The Climate and Economy Solutions Program is funded jointly by the governments of Canada and Manitoba under the Recapitalized Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund and is administered by Manitoba Environment and Climate Change. The Climate and Economy Solutions Program provides grants to eligible applicants for stationary equipment retrofit and efficiency projects; industrial or commercial vehicle retrofit projects; and self-generated renewable energy and fuel production projects.

This announcement reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to working in partnership with Prairie communities, businesses, and Indigenous organizations to build a strong, inclusive, and sustainable regional economy.

In March 2025, the Government of Canada published an update outlining early progress made in collaboration with Prairie partners, demonstrating tangible results for communities and workers across the region.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]