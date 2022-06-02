STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Today in Stockholm, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Bhupender Yadav, India's Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to increase bilateral cooperation on climate action, environmental protection and conservation.

Under the MOU, both countries have agreed to collaborate, exchange information and expertise, and support our respective ambition in a wide range of areas, including increasing renewable energy capacity, decarbonizing heavy industries, reducing plastic pollution, supporting the sound management of chemicals, and ensuring sustainable consumption.

Both countries are intent on supporting each other's climate and environmental goals by finding effective, long-term solutions that will also provide opportunities to advance economic growth and job creation. Canada has several proven clean technologies which could be of interest to India, such as water and waste management systems, clean hydrogen, smart grids, and energy storage.

The MOU signing took place on the margins of the Stockholm+50 meeting and was made possible thanks to an earlier meeting between the two ministers at COP26 last year.

The MOU builds on existing cooperation between both countries, such as our common work as members of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, which is advocating for world leaders to adopt a post-2020 global biodiversity framework to conserve 30 percent of the world's marine and terrestrial areas by 2030 (30 × 30).

The environment is also increasingly under threat from plastic waste and pollution. Canada has been tackling this threat by proposing bans on harmful single-use plastics, investing in innovative solutions, and laying the foundation for a circular economy. Working more closely with India will help our collective interest to move toward a zero-plastic waste future.

"This agreement is a significant milestone for Indo-Canadian relations on some of the most pressing global issues of our time. We are launching a collaborative process between our two governments that will strengthen each of our responses to the challenges we face in dealing with climate action and nature protection. Canada has a lot to gain from strengthening our ties with India."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

India is a key partner in addressing climate change and environmental issues. By 2030, India will become the world's third-largest economy and is currently the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases (GHGs), after China and the US.

is a key partner in addressing climate change and environmental issues. By 2030, will become the world's third-largest economy and is currently the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases (GHGs), after and the US. India has recently increased its goal of reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP from 35 to 45 percent and is now aiming to have half of its electricity come from renewables by 2030, up from 40 percent.

has recently increased its goal of reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP from 35 to 45 percent and is now aiming to have half of its electricity come from renewables by 2030, up from 40 percent. As of March 2022 , the High Ambition Coalition has 86 members, including Canada and India .

, the High Ambition Coalition has 86 members, including and . Canada has made historic investments in conservation and nature-based solutions, including $2.3 billion for Canada's Enhanced Nature Legacy, $4 billion for the domestic Natural Climate Solutions Fund, and an additional $780 million announced in Budget 2022 for a nature smart climate solutions top-up and extra investments for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for nature-based solutions.

has made historic investments in conservation and nature-based solutions, including for Enhanced Nature Legacy, for the domestic Natural Climate Solutions Fund, and an additional announced in Budget 2022 for a nature smart climate solutions top-up and extra investments for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for nature-based solutions. The Government of Canada committed to achieving an enhanced emissions reduction target of 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels under the Paris Agreement and adopted legislation to enshrine this Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), as well as the commitment to achieve net-zero emission by 2050, into law through the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act.

committed to achieving an enhanced emissions reduction target of 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels under the Paris Agreement and adopted legislation to enshrine this Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), as well as the commitment to achieve net-zero emission by 2050, into law through the Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan lays out the next steps to reaching Canada's emissions reduction target and serves as a concrete milestone that improves transparency and accountability on the way to net zero.

2030 Emissions Reduction Plan lays out the next steps to reaching emissions reduction target and serves as a concrete milestone that improves transparency and accountability on the way to net zero. In 2018, Canada launched the Ocean Plastics Charter, which outlines concrete actions to eradicate plastic pollution globally and recognizes the need for action to address the devastating impacts of marine litter on the health and sustainability of oceans, seas, coastal communities, and ecosystems.

launched the Ocean Plastics Charter, which outlines concrete actions to eradicate plastic pollution globally and recognizes the need for action to address the devastating impacts of marine litter on the health and sustainability of oceans, seas, coastal communities, and ecosystems. As of June 2021 , the Charter has been endorsed by 27 governments and over 70 businesses and organizations. The targets and objectives of the Charter can form an important basis to support negotiations toward a new global agreement on plastics.

