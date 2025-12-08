New Canada–Germany Digital Alliance and closer collaboration on quantum commercialization will enhance productivity for both countries

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, met with Karsten Wildberger, Germany's Minister for Digital Transformation and Government Modernisation, while participating in the G7 Industry, Digital and Technology Ministers' Meeting in Montréal.

The ministers agreed to launch the Canada–Germany Digital Alliance to accelerate collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI), digital sovereignty, digital infrastructure, quantum and innovation in the digital economy. They emphasized the importance of growing commercial champions capable of competing globally and driving shared prosperity and agreed that the first deliverable under the Alliance would be a joint declaration of intent on AI intended to encourage the commercialization and adoption of AI in both nations, to be finalized in the coming months.

Building on the Kananaskis Common Vision for the Future of Quantum Technologies and the G7 Leaders' Statement from June 2025, Canada and Germany have agreed to launch a joint call for proposals in January 2026 to advance the commercialization of quantum technologies. This initiative will be led by the National Research Council of Canada and the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space to support collaborative research and development projects focused on quantum computing and quantum sensing technologies.

The Canada–Germany Digital Alliance will also include collaboration on large language models, the development and adoption of generative AI, and frontier algorithmic innovation, ensuring both countries remain aligned on the next wave of AI capabilities that can drive productivity and competitiveness.

In the face of a shifting global economy, ministers Solomon and Wildberger reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a dynamic business environment that supports innovation and technology startups.

Quotes

"As G7 partners, Canada and Germany stand together in innovation and prosperity. Through the Canada–Germany Digital Alliance, we are deepening our collaboration on artificial intelligence, research exchanges and digital infrastructure. The partnerships announced today reflect our shared commitment to building a modern, tech-enabled economy that will enhance productivity across our countries."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Germany and Canada have a lot in common and have a fruitful relationship, nourished by our shared values. I believe there is a big potential for strong and deep collaboration between our two countries around topics such as artificial intelligence and digital sovereignty. With the Canada–Germany Digital Alliance, we are going to work together to foster a dynamic business environment that supports innovation and technology startups across the digital economy in both countries."

– Karsten Wildberger, Minister for Digital Transformation and Government Modernisation

Quick facts

The German–Canadian High-Level Steering Group was established in 2021 to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, climate action and research innovation.

Canada and Germany are aligning their national AI strategies and digital policies through symposiums and ministerial dialogues fostering cooperation on compute capacity, talent and industrial application.

Germany is Canada's largest trading partner in the European Union, and both countries leverage the Canada–EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement to reduce barriers and expand digital trade.

The joint call for proposals on the commercialization of quantum technologies will advance Canada's National Quantum Strategy, which focuses on quantum computing, sensing and secure communications.

The National Research Council of Canada partners with Canadian industry and international counterparts to take research impacts from the lab to the marketplace, where people can experience the benefits.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

