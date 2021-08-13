OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and his French counterpart, Barbara Pompili, Minister of the Ecological Transition, renewed the successful 2018 Canada–France Partnership on Climate and Environment that will guide the next stage of joint climate action.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron met while at the G7 Leaders Summit in June 2021 and agreed to renew this Partnership to promote ambitious objectives, in both countries and internationally, for protecting biodiversity, fighting climate change and for carbon neutrality by 2050. The original Partnership was announced by both heads of state in 2018 to support and accelerate international progress on meeting Paris Agreement targets with a series of concrete actions.

Building on the success of the Partnership, Canada and France will continue to work together on a new set of initiatives that will support the global transition to a low-carbon economy, mobilize action against biodiversity loss and provide a fora for sharing experiences on implementing ambitious climate action, including on carbon pricing.

New initiatives under the renewed Partnership include working through the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which Canada co-leads, to share experiences in phasing out coal and ensure a Just Transition for impacted communities and workers; promoting the Ocean Plastics Charter as one way of increasing resource efficiency and protecting the oceans; promoting a post-COVID green recovery through cooperation in trade, investment and industrial sectors; and supporting, alongside other donor countries, an increase in the share of climate financing with co-benefits for biodiversity.

Quotes

"Our two countries have committed to continue our international leadership in climate action. I am proud to announce the renewal of this productive climate Partnership and the addition of many initiatives that will push forward international work on priority areas ahead of COP26."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"I am delighted that the French-Canadian relationship is based on a convergence of views and interests, in terms of promoting democracy, gender equality, the fight against climate change, and the protection of biodiversity and oceans. The renewal of this partnership will make it possible to initiate a true virtuous French-Canadian dynamic for the international ambition on climate and biodiversity, as the major multilateral events COP15 and COP26 are approaching."

– Barbara Pompili, Minister of the Ecological Transition of France

Quick facts

The Canada–France Climate and Environment Partnership was first signed in 2018 to help the two countries redouble their efforts and work together even more closely to fight climate change.

The biodiversity work under the Partnership will support the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People's target to protect 30% of the planet's land and sea by 2030.

In 2018 and 2019, this Partnership helped train Francophone African women negotiators to bring their voices to international climate negotiations.

In May 2019 , this Partnership hosted academics, the private sector, civil society and governments to share experiences on carbon pricing.

, this Partnership hosted academics, the private sector, civil society and governments to share experiences on carbon pricing. In November 2019 , to further the transition to a low carbon economy, financial risk disclosure, and sustainable finance for biodiversity, this Partnership hosted a Roundtable on Sustainable Finance.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Contacts: Joanna Sivasankaran, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-790-1907, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

