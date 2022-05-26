OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Managing municipal infrastructure effectively is vital to Canada's economic competitiveness. Municipalities of all sizes need good asset management practices to build and maintain resilient and sustainable communities for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $448,224 in 11 Saskatchewan communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). These initiatives will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The Resort Village of Kannata Valley will focus on developing its data and information capabilities, and the processes and frameworks to support them. The project will document asset information and condition for all the community's assets and make them available through online and geographic information system (GIS) tools. It will significantly improve the Town's ability to prioritize and plan capital investment needs and address infrastructure challenges such as aging infrastructure, increasing demand, and climate change impacts. The scope of infrastructure also provides service to other urban and rural municipalities in the area which will provide a regional benefit to infrastructure and service planning now and into the future.

will focus on developing its data and information capabilities, and the processes and frameworks to support them. The project will document asset information and condition for all the community's assets and make them available through online and geographic information system (GIS) tools. It will significantly improve the Town's ability to prioritize and plan capital investment needs and address infrastructure challenges such as aging infrastructure, increasing demand, and climate change impacts. The scope of infrastructure also provides service to other urban and rural municipalities in the area which will provide a regional benefit to infrastructure and service planning now and into the future. The Rural Municipality of Hudson Bay No. 394 will develop an asset management program that will involve the physical inspection and evaluation of all culvert assets, roadway assets, and bridge assets. The program will include condition assessments, valuations, life-cycle analysis and projected replacement cost of each asset. The asset management plan will also support decision-making when implementing asset maintenance and replacement programs, and assist the municipality in future capital planning.

will develop an asset management program that will involve the physical inspection and evaluation of all culvert assets, roadway assets, and bridge assets. The program will include condition assessments, valuations, life-cycle analysis and projected replacement cost of each asset. The asset management plan will also support decision-making when implementing asset maintenance and replacement programs, and assist the municipality in future capital planning. The Rural Municipality of Garden River No. 490 will evaluate asset management gaps, develop a strategic roadmap and a policy framework. The project will develop an inventory for linear and non-linear assets. It will identify target levels of service, undertake condition assessments, and develop asset investment plans for the rural municipality's major asset groups. A monitoring and reporting strategy will also be developed and implemented to update Council on progress and initiatives.

Further information on the 11 initiatives can be found in the backgrounder.

Quotes

"Our Government recognizes the importance of training and tools to plan, maintain, and build sustainable infrastructure in smaller communities across the country. Through the Municipal Asset Management Program, our government is helping rural communities in Saskatchewan acquire what they need to effectively manage their assets and improve the quality of life of their residents."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The funding announced today will help strengthen asset management practices in Saskatchewan. Well-maintained public infrastructure is crucial to creating sustainable and healthy communities where all residents can thrive. Through investments like these, we are providing municipal leaders with the tools and training they need to make sound, data-driven decisions."

George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Empowering municipalities to make strategic investment decisions regarding their municipal infrastructure assets is the goal of the Municipal Asset Management Program. FCM will continue to support municipalities with good asset management practices, planning, data collection and analysis so they can deliver essential services and ensure a high quality of life to their residents."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects.

program, funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated links

Municipal Asset Management Program

Infrastructure in your Community

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Investing in Canada plan project map

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Cell: (343) 574-8116, [email protected]; FCM Media Relations, 613-907-6395, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected], Web: Infrastructure Canada