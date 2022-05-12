OTTAWA, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Managing municipal infrastructure effectively is vital to Canada's economic competitiveness. Municipalities of all sizes need good asset management practices to build and maintain resilient and sustainable communities for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $97,560 in two Nova Scotia communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). These initiatives will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The Municipality of Annapolis County receives $50,000 to consolidate an inventory of the town's major assets including linear assets, buildings/structures and fleet. Renewal and replacement projects will be prioritized through a risk assessment process to support a preliminary capital program for the town. Standard operating procedures will be prepared to support ongoing maintenance of the asset management program.

The Town of Digby receives $47,560 to complete an inventory of the town's major assets that will include attribute data such as age, condition, and material. The information will be set up in spreadsheet format as well as geographic information system (GIS). State of Infrastructure Reports will be prepared in an easy to read and understand format.

Quotes

"Planning, building, and maintaining sustainable infrastructure is crucial for small and rural communities from coast to coast to coast. Through the Municipal Asset Management Program, our government is helping communities throughout Nova Scotia to effectively manage their vital infrastructure; improving the quality of life for people across the province."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova

"Empowering municipalities to make strategic investment decisions regarding their municipal infrastructure assets is the goal of the Municipal Asset Management Program. FCM will continue to support municipalities with good asset management practices, planning, data collection and analysis so they can deliver essential services and ensure a high quality of life to their residents."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

