VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians have learned the importance of forward planning, and collective action in this extraordinary pandemic year. COVID-19 will one day pass, but climate change will persist. Investing in innovative solutions to reduce pollution and improve energy efficiency is key to creating cleaner, healthier communities, and sustainable economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Garth Frizzell, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, announced more than $23 million for the McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant through the Green Municipal Fund (GMF). The GMF is funded by the Government of Canada and delivered to municipalities by FCM.

This treatment plant will provide one of the highest levels of wastewater treatment through a three stage process, and is supported by upgrades to collection and conveyance systems, and the new Residuals Treatment Facility.

The three-stage treatment process includes the physical separation of solids from wastewater, followed by a biological process using micro-organisms to breakdown organic compounds, before the wastewater passes through a fabric disc filter, further reducing contaminants like pharmaceuticals, microplastics, and personal care products.

The untreated wastewater from seven municipalities that was previously released into the Strait of Juan de Fuca will now go through this rigorous process to reduce pollution in the waterway, and exceed both provincial and federal standards for wastewater treatment.

The Wastewater Treatment Plant includes a green roof, and will recover wastewater's thermal energy to heat buildings at McLoughlin Point. Other sustainable design features include LED lighting and a dryer at the Residuals Treatment Facility fueled by biogas created by the digestion process.

Quotes

"The state-of-the-art McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment system in the Capital Regional District is a great example of what can be achieved when communities and governments come together to support a more sustainable future. By investing $23 million in this model of green infrastructure innovation, the Government of Canada is helping to protect Vancouver Island's precious environment, save money, and improve the lives of more than 320,000 people living in the area. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We are investing in the green projects we need to grow our economy, save Canadians money, create jobs and achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources

"Municipalities are important partners in climate action. Their leadership in implementing local solutions to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions will help us achieve our targets and set us on the path to net-zero emissions by building upon the national work already underway to protect our environment, strengthen local economies, and create well-paying jobs in communities across the country."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Municipalities own 60% of the country's infrastructure. That is why local action is critical. And it is happening. Local governments, like the Capital Regional District, are leading the way with green solutions that can be replicated and scaled up across the country for deep national impact. Modern wastewater systems are not only good for the environment, they also make people's lives healthier. This is what today's announcement is all about – the federal and municipal governments working together to build better lives for Canadians."

Garth Frizzell, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"The Capital Regional District thanks the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for their impactful contribution towards the Wastewater Treatment Project. The Wastewater Treatment Project will provide tertiary treatment for wastewater from the core area municipalities of Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich, Oak Bay, View Royal, Langford and Colwood, and the Esquimalt and Songhees Nations. By providing a $20M loan and a $3M grant through the Green Municipal Fund, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities is making an important investment in the coastal environment."

Colin Plant, Board Chair, Capital Regional District

Quick facts

The Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a $1-billion program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by FCM.

and delivered by FCM. Since 2000, GMF has helped bring over 1360 projects to life.



GMF projects have cut 2.7 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions—the equivalent of taking 608,000 cars off the road.



GMF supports local innovation that can be replicated and scaled up across the country to tackle Canada's climate challenges.

climate challenges.

GMF has created over 11,700 jobs across the country.

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and rural and northern communities. In British Columbia , the federal government has invested over $4.3 billion in 540 infrastructure projects through the Investing in Canada plan.

Related products

Backgrounder: Construction of first-ever tertiary wastewater treatment plant for Vancouver Island

Associated links

Green Municipal Fund:

https://fcm.ca/en/programs/green-municipal-fund

FCM Funding:

https://fcm.ca/en/funding

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Website: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Media Relations, Federation of Canadian Municipalities, 613-907-6395, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc @canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

