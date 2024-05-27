Canada and FCM's Green Municipal Fund Invest $33.7 Million to Expand Composting Services in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians are feeling the effects of climate change. By supporting local projects that reduce pollution and improve community infrastructure, we can create healthy places to live. That's why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in smart, sustainable solutions from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change (ECCC), and Scott Pearce, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced support for the expansion of the City of Calgary's composting facility to meet the demands of its residents.

The project receives $23 million through the FCM's Green Municipal Fund and $10.7 million through ECCC's Low Carbon Economy Fund, for a total investment of $33.7 million.

The expansion will increase the composting facility's capacity to process food and yard waste from 100,000 tonnes per year to 160,000, extending the life of the city's landfill and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by about 45,000 tonnes per year. This is the equivalent of removing nearly 14,000 cars from the road. The upgrade is in direct response to the popularity of the city's Green Cart program, which launched in 2017.

The project is estimated to create 180 full-time jobs ranging from skilled trades to management and engineering during the two-year construction period and four full-time permanent jobs to operate and maintain the expansion.

As Canada moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working in the Prairies are taking action and taking advantage of growing economic development opportunities that are shaping a sustainable and inclusive future for everyone.

These kinds of investments are in line with the Government of Canada's commitment to deliver good jobs and, through greater collaboration with all levels of government, build a strong and sustainable Green Prairies Economy.

Quotes

"Canadians continue to be concerned about the amount of food and yard waste that is produced and are changing the ways in which they manage their waste to help protect the environment. By investing in the expansion of Calgary's composting facility, we are supporting the city of Calgary to meet the demands of its residents, all while reducing GHG pollution coming from landfills and waste. Green infrastructure investments in Canadian communities like the one we are announcing today help us on the path to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Investments like the one we're announcing today in Calgary highlights the importance of working together to tackle climate change while improving the lives of Canadians. Expanding Calgary's composting facility will create jobs, reduce emissions, and generate power and revenue from a renewable energy source. We are on the path to net zero, and only together can we find smart and sustainable solutions."

Scott Pearce

FCM President

"The Composting Facility expansion is a testament to Calgary's innovative spirit and commitment to sustainability. As we enhance our waste management capabilities and integrate cutting-edge technologies, we are propelling Calgary towards a greener future and reinforcing our role as a leader in this field. Together, we are building a legacy of sustainability that will empower Calgarians today and well into the future."

Jyoti Gondek

Mayor, City of Calgary

Quick Facts

About the FCM's Green Municipal Fund

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities' (FCM) Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a globally unique organization providing funding and education to municipalities to help them both reach net-zero and build resilient communities, while also delivering economic and social benefits such as jobs, housing and infrastructure. Since inception in 2000, it has helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2.87 million tonnes, funded nearly 13,000 person-years of employment, enabled nearly 30,000 sustainable affordable housing units, and contributed $1.2 billion to the national GDP via the more than 2,100 approved projects. GMF is a $2.1 billion program funded by the Government of Canada.

About the Low Carbon Economy Fund

The Low Carbon Economy Fund (LCEF) is an important part of Canada's clean growth and climate action plans, including the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change and the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan – Canada's Next Steps for Clean Air and a Strong Economy. The LCEF supports projects that help reduce Canada's Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, generate clean growth, build resilient communities and create jobs for Canadians.

About the Framework to build a Green Prairie Economy

The Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy sets out a vision for an economy that is prosperous, sustainable, and benefits everyone. It is a long-term commitment by the federal government to have stronger coordination between federal departments on investments for the Prairies and closer collaboration with Prairie partners on priorities to seize new opportunities in the transition to a net-zero future.

How the Calgary Composting Facility Works

Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Green Municipal Fund

2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy

