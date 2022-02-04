OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings to waste water systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. Municipalities of all sizes need tools and resources to make evidence-based decisions that support long-term asset management and build a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $705,048 in 16 Newfoundland and Labrador communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). As Canada moves toward a strong recovery, these projects will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The Town of Howley , the Town of Cormack , and the Town of Reidville will create asset registers for fixed infrastructure assets such as water, sewer, and road networks as well as buildings and facilities using a geographical information system (GIS). They will also develop operational strategies and policies.

, and the will create asset registers for fixed infrastructure assets such as water, sewer, and road networks as well as buildings and facilities using a geographical information system (GIS). They will also develop operational strategies and policies. The Town of Humber Arm South will implement a three-phase asset management initiative. First, it will create an asset register for its fixed infrastructure assets using a geographical information system (GIS). Next, the town will prioritize the asset registry in terms of consequence of failure and probability of failure. To complete the initiative, the town will complete a feasibility and planning assessment.

Further information on the 16 projects can be found in the backgrounder.

Quotes

"Municipalities manage critical infrastructure and need good data to get the most accurate picture of the state of those assets. Through the Municipal Asset Management Program, our government is helping municipalities across Newfoundland and Labrador acquire the right tools to help with their long-term planning. The investment we're making in Newfoundland and Labrador's towns and cities will strengthen regional economies and extend the life of key municipal assets."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in infrastructure asset management projects are important for ensuring the success of all residents in Newfoundland and Labrador. The funding our community will receive from the Municipal Asset Management Program will help us ensure we have the technology and resources we need to make evidence-based decisions for long term planning."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"Across the country, communities of all sizes are gearing up for life post-pandemic. They're working to enhance their infrastructure and natural assets so they can continue to have sustainable and reliable services to improve residents' quality of life. Ensuring local governments have the right tools to make sound asset management decisions is one way we can help drive Canada's economic recovery."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 16 new asset management initiatives in communities in and amounting to . The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

It provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada , has invested in more than 1063 municipal asset management projects.

program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of , has invested in more than 1063 municipal asset management projects. As part of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $565 million in more than 760 infrastructure projects in Newfoundland .

plan, the Government of has invested over in more than 760 infrastructure projects in . Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

