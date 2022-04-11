Canada and British Columbia invest in 57 infrastructure projects across the province to create inclusive, resilient communities

RICHMOND, BC, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Investments in local infrastructure projects help build inclusive, resilient communities. They create good jobs and business opportunities, address some of the gaps highlighted by the pandemic, and support local climate-related initiatives.

Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Nathan Cullen, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs, announced more than $110.3 million in joint federal-provincial funding for 57 community, recreation, and green infrastructure projects across British Columbia.

Among communities benefitting from the investments announced today, the City of Richmond will see the former Minoru Place Activity Centre repurposed into an inclusive community arts facility. The new facility will increase arts programming for residents of all ages with the construction of two dance studios, a pottery studio, a media arts studio, and multipurpose program rooms.

Funding will also support 13 Indigenous-led projects in British Columbia.

Notably, the Doig River First Nations will construct a new cultural education building to accommodate in-person and virtual learning. The First Nations of the McLeod Lake Indian Band will build a community centre featuring a lobby with cultural displays, a gym, fitness room, multi-purpose rooms, and outdoor gathering spaces.

Other communities in the province will benefit from new or upgraded community halls, arts centres, arenas, pools, play structures, parks, community gardens, as well as improved water treatment systems. A few projects will also construct or enhance active transportation options, including the pedestrian and cycling overpass that will connect the Galloping Goose regional trail to the Island Highway in Colwood.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $56.8 million in these 57 projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure, Rural and Northern Infrastructure, and Green Infrastructure streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is contributing $53.4 million, and contributions from project recipients total $27.1 million.

"Accessible spaces that enable community members to gather, learn and express their creativity help reduce social isolation and promote inclusivity. Our government is happy that British Columbia is partnering with us to invest in social and green infrastructure projects that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of British Columbians."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and MP for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"By investing in accessible community infrastructure, we're ensuring British Columbians in every corner of the province benefit from vibrant, well-connected communities. Projects like the Minoru Place Arts Centre in Richmond and District of Kent Aquatic Centre will improve people's health and well-being through improved access to culture and recreation, helping us build even stronger communities."

Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine and Minister of Municipal Affairs

"Richmond has a proud and vibrant arts community. This grant from the Canada Infrastructure Program helps the City to continue to build capacity and create a lasting legacy. When complete, the Richmond Cultural Centre Annex will house more than 16,000 square feet of purpose-built shared arts program space to serve community needs and accommodate community arts groups."

Malcolm Brodie, Mayor of Richmond

Federal funding is conditional on meeting all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the last six years, $4,974,011,395 in federal funding has been approved for 801 infrastructure projects in British Columbia , including the 57 featured today.

in federal funding has been approved for 801 infrastructure projects in , including the 57 featured today. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Project Information:

Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream

Location Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding First

Nation/

Municipal/

Other

Funding Anmore Anmore Community Hub Construct a new community centre including a large, divisible, multi-purpose space, several smaller multi-purpose rooms, and other amenities $1,022,774 $1,477,227 $909,246 Castlegar Millennium Park Phase 3 Install a castle play structure and create an accessible gravel walking trail around Millennium Park $654,400 $545,279 $436,321 Central Saanich Centennial Park Multi Use Sport Box Project Replace an old lacrosse box with a multi-use, covered, all-weather sport box facility including new boards, benches, lighting, and other amenities $823,500 $1,189,409 $732,091 Columbia Shuswap, Regional District Eagle Bay Community Park Construct a park in Eagle Bay with a playground, outdoor fitness equipment, multipurpose sport courts, picnic shelter, and other related work $191,947 $159,940 $127,982 Cowichan Valley, Regional District Cowichan Performing Arts Centre Expansion Upgrade the Performing Arts Centre, including a convertible orchestra pit for extra seating, a new concession and lounge area, expanded public washrooms, and other accessibility features $362,000 $301,637 $241,363 Elkford Elkford Community Hub Rehabilitate the old municipal office into a multi-use community space, including rentable office space, flex-space, and programming spaces $224,000 $186,648 $149,352 Golden Mount 7 Rec Plex Gym Floor Renewal Replace the gymnasium's hardwood floor and install a new spring system and new sport lines $103,360 $86,125 $68,915 Kent District of Kent Aquatic Centre Replace the seasonal outdoor pool in Agassiz with a new year-round indoor aquatic facility with a 6-lane pool, leisure, and whirl pools, sauna, and other amenities $454,112 $9,545,888 $3,636,983 Kimberley Kimberley Nordic Club Kiosk Upgrade Build a permanent welcome centre at the Kimberley Nordic Club, complete with support services and equipment rentals $94,634 $59,146 $82,805 Kitselas First Nation Kitselas Community Recreation Centre* Construct a two-storey community recreation centre near Terrace, including a theatre, multi-purpose rooms, fitness room, gym, and commercial kitchen $3,900,000 $0 $1,300,000 Logan Lake Logan Lake Recreation Centre Ice Plant Replacement Replace the ice plant in the Logan Lake Arena with a more efficient model and perform related electrical work $279,751 $730,830 $376,547 McLeod Lake Indian Band First Nation McLeod Lake Indian Band Community Centre Construct a new community centre including a gym, fitness room, multi-purpose rooms, lobby with cultural display, outdoor gathering spaces, and other amenities $3,063,525 $0 $1,021,175 Nadleh Whut'en First Nation Nadleh Whut'en Community Skating Rink* Build an all-season outdoor recreational facility that will be used as a floor hockey arena, basketball court, and mini-soccer fields in the summer and an ice rink in the winter $3,548,447 $0 $1,182,816 Nak'azdli Whut'en First Nation Multigenerational Multi-Use Park: Skatepark and Multi-Use Ball Park* Construct an "all wheels access" skatepark with assistive technology for wheelchair motocross riders, individuals with low or impaired vision, and aid-assisted riders $562,500 $0 $187,500 Nanaimo, City of Artificial Turf Field at Harewood Centennial Park Install two synthetic turf fields, field lights, and covered areas for spectators and players at Harewood Centennial Park $750,737 $2,528,091 $1,192,504 Port Moody Inlet Park Sports Field Redevelopment Replace the existing field with a new all-weather artificial turf surface, install related field equipment, two playgrounds, a walking path, and associated environmental enhancements $206,415 $4,339,052 $1,653,178 qathet, regional district Lund Community Centre Expansion/Upgrade Construct an approximately 6,900 square foot addition to the Lund Community Centre including a half court gym and a stage with seating and upgrade the kitchen $849,625 $3,349,457 $1,527,200 Quesnel West Fraser Timber Park Trails* Perform upgrades to approximately 2.6 km of trail in the West Fraser Timber Park trail network, including realignments and installation of point of interest markers and signage $109,135 $90,937 $72,766 Richmond Minoru Place Activity Centre Conversion to Arts Centre Convert an existing building into a community arts facility with art and dance studios and other multi-purpose program rooms $133,000 $2,110,898 $816,102 Saanich Rutledge Park Playground, Splash Pad & Washroom Upgrade Rutledge Park and playground and build a new splash pad, washrooms, and change facilities $370,650 $535,342 $329,508 Stewart Stewart Community Hall Build an approximately 9,500 square foot, one level, accessible community hall, including flex space, a commercial kitchen, and public washrooms $199,452 $1,263,127 $531,937 Lower Stl'atl'imx Lower Stl'atl'imx Outdoor Recreation Improvement Install three new outdoor multi-sport courts in three Stl'atl'imx Nation communities including court fencing and associated equipment like netting $111,160 $0 $37,053 Stz'uminus First Nation Long House Renovation and Expansion* Upgrade the Long House and replace the kitchen and dining hall with a new Cultural Hall, separate from the building $3,075,000 $0 $1,025,000 Summerland Giant's Head Mountain Trails Project Phases 3 & 4* Complete trail redevelopment in Giant's Head Mountain, including construction of trails, public washroom, crib steps on steep trail sections for environmental protection, new signage, split-rail fencing, park road improvements, and fire hazard remediation work $673,113 $560,871 $448,798 Sunshine Valley Celebration Park Build an outdoor recreational space including a learning playground, splash pad that will double as an ice rink in the winter, gazebo, landscaping, and other amenities $125,712 $78,570 $109,999 Vancouver Downtown Eastside Neighbourhood House Society- Interior Renovation Renovate and expand the Downtown Eastside Neighbourhood House to include an industrial kitchen and rooms for programming and storage $259,921 $162,451 $227,431 Vancouver B.C. Artscape Society - 825 Pacific: Affordable Space for Cultural Production Complete interior construction of a building 221A Artist Run Centre including studio space for cultural organizations and artistic practices $569,200 $355,750 $498,050 Vernon Lakeview Wading Pool Revitalization Construct a new splash pad, wading pool with zero-depth entry, and amenity building to replace the "Peanut Pool" $772,225 $1,115,351 $686,508 Victoria Topaz Park Artificial Turf Field Realign and replace the existing turf field at Topaz Park, add an artificial turf practice field, install bleachers, covered shelters for players, pedestrian routes, and other amenities $941,460 $1,458,541 $872,877 Whistler Geosite Infrastructure & Interpretation Improve the Whistler Global Geological site (Geosite) park through new viewing platforms and interpretive signage for four sites of global geological significance, new trails, and increased parking spaces $614,000 $511,615 $409,385 Xeni Gwet'in First Nation Xeni Gwet'in Community Centre* Construct a community care centre in the Nemaiah Valley, including a gathering space, meeting rooms, kitchen, solar farm, and other amenities $4,166,250 $833,250 $555,500 Yunesit'in Government First Nation Arena Roof and Changeroom* Add a roof structure over the outdoor rink and build changerooms, washrooms, and bleachers in the rink area $300,000 $0 $100,000

*For projects marked by an asterisk, federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment.

Green Infrastructure Stream

Location Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding First

Nation/

Municipal/

Other

Funding Colwood Galloping Goose Overpass Connect the Galloping Goose Trail through the construction of a pedestrian and cycling overpass crossing the Island Highway $1,997,200 $1,664,167 $1,331,633 Langley, Township of Yorkson Lowlands Stormwater Management and Ecological Restoration* Construct a series of stormwater management wetlands, remove existing stormwater infrastructure, install an access trail and signage, and revegetate the area with native plant species $692,744 $577,228 $461,888 Port Alberni Connect the Quays Multi-Modal Pathway* Construct a 3.5km multi-modal asphalt pathway connecting the Victoria Quay to Harbour Quay $962,220 $1,539,433 $909,847 Vancouver (Metro) Widgeon Marsh Regional Park* Establish a 10 km trail network, improve existing trails, decommission the Stewart Creek Road, and perform hydrotechnical and geotechnical risk abatement $1,405,200 $1,170,883 $936,917

*For projects marked by an asterisk, federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment.

Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream

Location Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding First

Nation/

Municipal/

Other

Funding 100 Mile House Horse Lake Road Bridge Replacement Replace the timber Horse Lake Bridge with a two-lane steel and concrete bridge with a single sidewalk and bike path $1,048,800 $699,200 $0 Alert Bay Town Square Revitalization Rehabilitate the town square, construct a redesigned hard surface plaza space, and a pedestrian corridor, and complete work on a sea wall $787,304 $524,869 $0 Columbia Shuswap Regional District Loftus Lake Fen Universal Trail* Construct 1.34km of universal accessible trail in a park adjacent to Loftus Lake Fen $31,500 $108,000 $15,500 Doig River First Nation Tsaa? che ne Dane Cultural Education Centre Construct an accessible cultural education building that can accommodate in-person and distance learning $1,753,125 $0 $584,375 Enderby Outdoor Pool Replace an existing pool with a new facility, including a 5-lane lap pool, leisure pool with zero-entry access, lazy river, hot tub and other amenities $2,000,000 $3,000,000 $0 Fernie Skatepark Redevelopment Replace the skate park with a modern all-wheel park with accessible viewing areas, a water station, pathway connections, and a parking lot $712,540 $570,032 $142,508 Fort St. James Fort Forum Arena Revitalization Retrofit the Fort Forum Arena including accessibility and operational enhancements $1,199,760 $1,799,640 $0 Hazelton River Road Active Transportation Upgrades and Road Works Reconstruct approximately 500m of River Road, construct a bike lane and new sidewalk, and rehabilitate stormwater infrastructure $784,724 $1,177,087 $0 Houston Dze L K'ant Friendship Centre Society: New Facility Project Replace the Friendship Centre with a new accessible facility, including a community kitchen, playground, and storage $3,430,389 $1,143,463 $0 Kimberley Centre 64 Arts Centre Roof and Truss Upgrades Replace the roof structure of Centre 64 to protect theatre seating, artwork in the community and cultural space, and the building itself $205,550 $164,440 $41,110 Kootenay Boundary Regional District Christina Lake Water System Upgrades Perform various treatment upgrades to the Christina Lake Water System such as the construction and installation of new pipes, disinfecting systems, and connections to the existing structures $1,068,330 $712,220 $0 Nanaimo Whiskey Creek Water Supply Upgrade Construct a transmission main, install new distribution pumps, and a back-up generator, and perform related civil, mechanical and electrical works to Whiskey Creek's water supply $372,400 $558,600 $0 Pemberton Regional Multi-Modal Transportation Hub Develop a multi-modal transportation hub including charging receptacles, parking lot, covered bike storage, appropriate signage, and other amenities $742,688 $1,114,033 $0 Salt Spring Island Grow Together Expand two community gardens with new raised beds, an orchard, and a traditional perennial food garden, and install irrigation and filtration systems $31,000 $15,500 $15,500 Shawinigan Lake Shawnigan Lake Historical Society - The Expansion of the Shawnigan Lake Museum Expand the Shawnigan Lake Museum including gallery space, archival and research space, kitchen, and multi-purpose rooms $718,602 $359,301 $359,301 Skuppah Indian Band Skuppah Indian Band Food Security Centre* Construct a Food Security Centre with kitchen, food storage, indoor and outdoor preparation areas, and space to accommodate traditional food preparation training and practice $2,086,387 $0 $695,463 Sunshine Coast Sunshine Coast - Woodcreek Park Wastewater Treatment Plant System Upgrade Repair, reconfigure, and replace piping, tanks, and other systems and equipment pertinent to the Woodcreek Park Wastewater Treatment Plant $461,400 $307,600 $0 Tahsis Community Pier and Dock* Construct a new multi-purpose community pier and dock that can accommodate both marine and air crafts $1,176,419 $1,299,128 $0 Terrace Eby Street Staircase Construction Construct an all-season staircase with a bike rail to connect upper and lower Terrace $360,725 $288,580 $72,146 T'exelcemc First Nation Williams Lake First Nation Community Playground* Rehabilitate the playground, replace gravel with a rubberized surface, and install ramps $191,477 $0 $63,826 Tla'amin Nation ¿¿ms ¿ay¿ (Our House) – Cultural Facility* Build a cultural centre including a community kitchen and indoor and outdoor traditional cooking areas, museum space, smokehouse, playground, food and medicine gardens, pathways, bike trails, and a parking lot $3,159,508 $1,053,169 $0

*For projects marked by an asterisk, federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment.

