Oct 21, 2025, 13:01 ET
SALT SPRING ISLAND, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the governments of Canada and British Columbia a combined investment of $16.1 million for the construction of 36 housing units on Salt Spring Island.
The new building has 32 supportive homes for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness over the age of 19, as well as four affordable units for people with low to moderate incomes who can live independently.
The new homes are owned by the Province, through BC Housing. Lookout Housing and Health Society is the operator. Residents in the supportive homes will receive wraparound services, such as two meals a day, laundry services and support with health and wellness programs from staff.
Residents started moving into their new homes on Oct. 1. Residents in the supportive homes will pay the income and disability assistance shelter rate. If they are employed, the rate will be approximately 30 per cent of their income.
As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.
"Tackling housing challenges takes all of us--every level of government and every partner at the table. Today's announcement shows what's possible when we work together to support people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. These investments don't just build housing--they offer stability, dignity, and a real sense of belonging to those who need it most." – The Honourable Stephanie McLean Secretary of State, Seniors and Member of Parliament for Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, on behalf of The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"Helping people experiencing homelessness and others who are struggling to make ends meet is critical to our government. These homes will help people breathe a little easier, while also being able to build a life in their community. We'll continue working with partners to deliver the homes people need."– The Honourable Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs
"This is an important step forward for our unhoused residents on Salt Spring Island and for those seeking affordable housing, Housing, food and health services should be available to everyone. Wraparound services like these are essential to creating healthier and safer communities in British Columbia." Rob Botterell, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Saanich North and the Islands
"Building these homes in a rural community strengthens families by helping people have places to live that offer them stability. These homes offer the chance for residents to thrive where their roots run deep and continue to build up the community as a whole." – Steve Morissette, BC Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development
"Housing solutions require partnership between different orders of government and the CRD was pleased to lease property in the Salt Spring Island electoral area to BC Housing in response to local needs. My thanks to BC Housing for this transformative investment in supportive housing. We also support the leadership of Lookout in their management of this important facility." – Gary Holman, Electoral Area Director for Salt Spring Island
"Lookout is thrilled to operate this new building that will provide much-needed stability and support to residents. We are grateful to the local community partners who have shown incredible support and look forward to collaborating to ensure this residence becomes a cornerstone of care and compassion on Salt Spring Island – Shayne Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Lookout Housing and Health Society
Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; BC Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs Media Relations, 236 475-4435, BC Housing, Media Relations, [email protected]
