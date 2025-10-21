SALT SPRING ISLAND, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the governments of Canada and British Columbia a combined investment of $16.1 million for the construction of 36 housing units on Salt Spring Island.

The new building has 32 supportive homes for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness over the age of 19, as well as four affordable units for people with low to moderate incomes who can live independently.

The new homes are owned by the Province, through BC Housing. Lookout Housing and Health Society is the operator. Residents in the supportive homes will receive wraparound services, such as two meals a day, laundry services and support with health and wellness programs from staff.

Residents started moving into their new homes on Oct. 1. Residents in the supportive homes will pay the income and disability assistance shelter rate. If they are employed, the rate will be approximately 30 per cent of their income.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

Quotes:

"Tackling housing challenges takes all of us--every level of government and every partner at the table. Today's announcement shows what's possible when we work together to support people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. These investments don't just build housing--they offer stability, dignity, and a real sense of belonging to those who need it most." – The Honourable Stephanie McLean Secretary of State, Seniors and Member of Parliament for Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, on behalf of The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Helping people experiencing homelessness and others who are struggling to make ends meet is critical to our government. These homes will help people breathe a little easier, while also being able to build a life in their community. We'll continue working with partners to deliver the homes people need."– The Honourable Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"This is an important step forward for our unhoused residents on Salt Spring Island and for those seeking affordable housing, Housing, food and health services should be available to everyone. Wraparound services like these are essential to creating healthier and safer communities in British Columbia." Rob Botterell, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Saanich North and the Islands

"Building these homes in a rural community strengthens families by helping people have places to live that offer them stability. These homes offer the chance for residents to thrive where their roots run deep and continue to build up the community as a whole." – Steve Morissette, BC Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development

"Housing solutions require partnership between different orders of government and the CRD was pleased to lease property in the Salt Spring Island electoral area to BC Housing in response to local needs. My thanks to BC Housing for this transformative investment in supportive housing. We also support the leadership of Lookout in their management of this important facility." – Gary Holman, Electoral Area Director for Salt Spring Island

"Lookout is thrilled to operate this new building that will provide much-needed stability and support to residents. We are grateful to the local community partners who have shown incredible support and look forward to collaborating to ensure this residence becomes a cornerstone of care and compassion on Salt Spring Island – Shayne Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Lookout Housing and Health Society

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of June 2025, the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16,1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16,1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. Funding provided for 161 Drake Road is as follows: $14.8 million from the Province, through BC Housing, and will provide approximately $1.3 million in annual operating funding for the supportive housing $1.6 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund The Capital Regional District (CRD) provided the land on a long-term lease for a nominal fee



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Since 2017, the Province has more than 93,600 homes delivered or underway, including 116 on Salt Spring Island.

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for people in British Columbia, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To read the Belonging in BC plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BelongingStrategy.pdf

SOURCE Government of Canada

