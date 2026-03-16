DUNCAN, BC, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to meet the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of British Columbia announced over $27 million in combined funding to help build 48 supportive rental homes in Duncan. Located at 260 White Road, the new building has 48 studio units for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness over the age of 19.

Each of the units is a self-contained studio with a private bathroom and kitchenette with full size fridge. There is also a dining room, shared amenity room and office space at the building. Residents will pay the provincial shelter rate of $500 per month of 30 percent of their employment income.

The new homes are owned by the Province, through BC Housing. Connective will operate the site and will have staff on-site 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Residents will receive two meals a day, on-site case management, access to health and wellness programs and laundry services.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. By partnering with local organizations here in Duncan, we're making that possible for people who need it most. This is an important step forward, and we'll keep working so that more Canadians have an affordable home they can count on." – The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors) and Member of Parliament for Esquimalt – Saanich – Sooke on behalf of The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"These new supportive homes will provide safe places for people who are vulnerable and need reliable access to daily living supports like food, health care and skills training. Communities are stronger and safer for everyone when we bring people indoors. Everyone deserves a safe place to live and call home and, in Duncan and North Cowichan, this will be their place." – Christine Boyle, BC Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"More people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness will have a safe place to come indoors and bring stability to their lives. This is an important milestone for our community, and a sign of care for one another as these new, self-contained supportive homes will help make life better for people, and strengthen Duncan and the Cowichan Valley." – Debra Toporowski (Qwulti'stunaat), Member of the Legislative Assembly for Cowichan Valley

"The new supportive housing units at 260 White Road are a vital addition to the diverse housing options available in our community. When it comes to housing, one size does not fit all. These new units are a place for individuals to transition to stability from the outdoors or temporary housing and will help prepare them for greater independence and a healthy future." – Michelle Staples, Mayor, City of Duncan

"Connective is grateful to operate these homes and help bring this project to completion. We look forward to collaborating with the local partners involved and drawing on our 30 years of experience on the Island, including providing affordable housing and rent supplements in Duncan, to support residents in meaningful ways." – Liz Vick Sandha, Chief Operating Officer, Connective

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for 260 White Road is as follows: $2.4 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $25 million grant from the Province, through BC Housing, and approximately $1.5 million in annual operating funding from the Building BC: Supportive Housing Fund The Province, through BC Housing, provided the land for the project



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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YouTube. This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 95,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including 465 homes in Duncan.

To learn how B.C. is working to deliver more homes for people, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/homesforpeople

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn how BC Housing is helping to build strong, inclusive communities, visit: https://www.bchousing.org/podcast

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Media Relations, [email protected]; BC Housing, Media Relations, [email protected]; Connective, Media Relations, [email protected]