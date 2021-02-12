Canada and Alberta invest in public infrastructure projects to improve energy efficiency and support local economies

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Alberta. Investments in Alberta's public infrastructure during this extraordinary time help create jobs, support local businesses and economies, and make communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Prasad Panda, Alberta's Minister of Infrastructure, announced more than $11.6 million in joint funding for infrastructure projects that will provide retrofits, repairs and upgrades to six provincial buildings.

These projects will improve the energy efficiency and lifespan of the facilities while also supporting economic recovery in the region by providing jobs and business opportunities in Calgary, Edmonton and Wetaskiwin.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $9.2 million in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Alberta is providing $2.32 million.

"The Government of Canada is taking decisive actions to help create jobs and support our economy. These projects in Calgary, Edmonton and Wetaskiwin will also extend the lifespan of important provincial infrastructure and produce energy efficient cost saving benefits. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"These shovel-ready projects ensure immediate benefits for Calgary, Edmonton and Wetaskiwin area residents, workers, and businesses. This funding will enable us to complete crucial repairs and upgrades to public facilities, supporting about 65 good-paying construction-related jobs for Albertans and providing local communities with an economic boost in these challenging times. "

Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

As part of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $4.9 billion in 350 infrastructure projects in Alberta .

Project Title Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Edmonton and Area Retrofit, Repair, and Upgrade Projects These projects include retrofits, repairs, and upgrades at three provincial buildings in Edmonton and Wetaskiwin area.

• The Government Centre will see its cooling centres and controls replaced.

• The security systems at the Edmonton Remand Centre will be renewed.

• The Wetaskiwin Courthouse's roof and flashing will be replaced. $1,360,000 $340,000 Calgary Retrofit, Replacement, and Upgrade Projects These projects include retrofits, repairs, and upgrades at three provincial buildings in Calgary.

• The Calgary Remand Centre will have its chillers, air handling units, and controls replaced.

• The Old Court of Appeal's electric heating system will be replaced by high efficiency boilers.

• The Calgary Correctional Centre will upgrade its fire alarm system and replace exterior window assemblies. $7,920,000 $1,980,000

