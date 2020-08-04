Canada and Alberta invest in healthier communities with recreation and water infrastructure for residents of southeastern Alberta

TABER, AB, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Alberta recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done to help them strengthen their local economies.

Strategic investments in creating safe gathering spaces and a reliable water supply will play a key role in ensuring southeastern Alberta residents have modern facilities to support healthy communities.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure for Alberta, announced funding for six projects that will help create healthier communities in southeastern Alberta.

To ensure access to safe and reliable drinking water, a new C0 2 injector pump will be installed in the Town of Taber's water treatment plant facility. The Town will also build an engineered wetland to manage excess storm water during excessive rainfall.

In addition, the construction of a concrete spillway and upgrades to canals attached to Taber Lake will reduce future flooding risks.

In Raymond, the expansion of the wastewater treatment system will increase the treatment capacity of the Town to service the community. Brooks will also improve its ability to treat wastewater. The Municipal District of Acadia No. 34 will build a new community hall in replacement of the current building to better suit the community's needs.

These projects will create immediate and long-term jobs and better protect the environment and the well-being of Albertans.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $16.7 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Streams (GIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Alberta is providing over $15 million, while municipalities and communities are contributing more than $11.2 million.

Quotes

"Clean drinking water, and effective wastewater treatment are essential building blocks of strong communities. Our investments in water infrastructure projects in Taber, along with the other projects we are announcing today, will make a real difference in people's lives for years to come. They will also help support local economies. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Rural communities are an integral part of our country, and they have been impacted by COVID-19 in unprecedented ways. This is why support for community facilities like the new Acadia Valley Community Hall is so important to help communities stay strong, vibrant, and resilient. It is equally important that we continue investments in important water infrastructure, like the Town of Taber Water Treatment Plant. Since November 2015, the Government of Canada has invested in 227 infrastructure projects, including 68 clean water and wastewater projects, in rural communities in Alberta to strengthen local economies and improve quality of life."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Building vital infrastructure is a key part of Alberta's recovery plan. Ensuring communities and organizations can get started on the planning and construction of these ICIP projects figures prominently in our plan to create needed jobs and boost local economies where it matters most."

The Honourable Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure for Alberta

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. The Government of Canada has invested more than $4.6 billion in over 285 infrastructure projects across Alberta under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 285 infrastructure projects across under the plan. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Alberta invest in healthier communities with recreation and water infrastructure for residents of southeastern Alberta

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 6 projects in southeastern Alberta. These investments will create jobs, grow the economy, and support healthier and more sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $16.7 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Alberta is providing over $15 million, while the municipalities and communities are contributing more than $11.2 million.

Project Information:

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal / Other Funding Brooks Sanitary Wastewater Replacement and Hort Lift Station Connection Expansion of wastewater lines, a new connection vault at the lift station, and a new sanitary dump station. $1,332,400 $1,110,222 $888,378 Municipal District of Acadia No. 34 Acadia Valley Community Hall Construction of a new community hall and the demolition of the existing hall. $560,000 $466,420 $973,580 Municipal District of Taber Horsefly Emergency Spillway (Phase 1) Construction of a concrete spillway and upgrades to canals attached to Taber Lake to allow the controlled release of excess water from Taber Lake to the Oldman River to improve the flood attenuation capacity of the St. Mary River Irrigation District's main canal. $8,878,049 $7,397,610 $5,919,391 Raymond Wastewater Treatment System Expansion Construction of new anaerobic cells, a new facultative cell, a new storage cell, and the rehabilitation of the existing storage cell to increase the capacity of the Town to service the community. $3,200,000 $2,666,666 $2,133,334 Town of Taber Water Treatment Plant pH Adjustment CO 2 Injection Installation of new C0 2 injector pump in the Town's water treatment plant facility. $176,000 $146,652 $117,348 Town of Taber East Taber Constructed Wetland Construction of an engineered wetland to manage excess storm water during excessive rainfall. $2,531,000* $3,228,870 $1,211,130

* An additional $429,000 will be provided to the East Taber Constructed Wetland project through the federal Gas Tax Fund.

Associated links

Government of Canada Resources – Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html?utm_campaign=not-applicable&utm_medium=vanity-url&utm_source=canada-ca_coronavirus

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Alberta: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/ab-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Hadyn Place, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure, 780-643-6322, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

