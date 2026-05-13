EDMONTON, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the governments of Canada and Alberta today announced funding of more than $323 million to help build more than 3,600 housing units across 41 projects in the province. These projects will also build more than 70 new shelter spaces for Albertans in need, including dedicated spaces for vulnerable women. Housing types include multi-family affordable housing, office-to-residential conversions, seniors housing, emergency shelters, transitional housing and supportive living. This investment is cost-matched by both governments thanks to the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. This funding is delivered through Alberta's Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP).

The announcement was made by the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, and the Honourable Jason Nixon, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services and Minister responsible for Housing.

Successful projects were selected through a competitive evaluation process that considered community need, project readiness and financial viability, with a commitment to affordability that lasts a minimum of 20 years. The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Announcements like today demonstrate our commitment to expanding safe and affordable housing for people across Alberta and throughout Canada. This investment will help strengthen communities across the province by creating places where residents can put down roots, grow, and thrive." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Alberta is one of the fastest-growing places in Canada, and for good reason. People are choosing Alberta to build their careers, raise their families, and be part of growing communities. That growth is a sign of strength, but it also means we need to build more homes, faster. Through the Affordable Housing Partnership Program, Canada's new government is helping accelerate the construction of the homes Albertans need, while responding to the unique needs of communities across the province. This partnership is another way we are delivering on the commitment we made in Budget 2025 and the Spring Economic Update: to help people find a safe, stable place to call home while building stronger communities for a stronger Canada."– The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2025, the federal government has committed $76.13 billion to support the creation of over 195,800 units and the repair of over 359,400 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. Funding for affordable housing projects from today's announcement include: Edmonton $22.9 million for Civida for the Belmont multi-family development (surplus school site) -- New construction $22.9 million for Civida for the Caernarvon multi-family development (surplus school site) -- New construction $9.3 million for Vivid 1 Concepts Ltd for the Diamond of Dunluce project (surplus school site) -- New construction $16.3 million for Brentwood Family Housing Society for Brentwood Builds Phase 2 -- New construction $336,385 for C.A.R.E. (Creating Accessible Residential Environments) Housing Society for a barrier-free home for persons with severe disabilities -- New construction $8.9 million for Edmonton City Centre Church Corp. Corporation (e4c) for the E4C Purpose-Built Building Project -- New construction $1 million for Jasper Place Wellness Centre to complete multiple projects -- New construction $8.7 million for Right at Home Housing Society for Rowland Road seniors' housing -- New construction $4.3 million for Right at Home Housing Society for the Edmonton renewal and expansion project -- New construction $5 million for Right at Home Housing Society for the Kiniski Gardens affordable housing project -- New construction $5 million for the City of Edmonton Non-Profit Housing Corporation (HomeEd) for the Lymburn project (surplus school site) -- New construction $5.4 million for the Women in Need (WIN) House of Edmonton for the second and third stage transitional housing project -- New construction $2.3 million for Elizabeth Fry Society of Northern Alberta for the Community of Hope shelter relocation -- Motel conversion $5.5 million for GEF Seniors Housing for the Aspera Apartments conversion -- Apartment conversion $7 million for La Perle Development Ltd. for La Perle Village -- New construction $550,000 for Purposeful Property Investments Inc. for the CarePros Alternative Level of Care initiative -- Single family home conversions Calgary $14.5 million for 2382197 Alberta Inc. for the 510 5th Street conversion -- Office conversion $6.8 million for HomeSpace Society for the Evergreen Family Housing townhouse development -- New construction $8.5 million for HomeSpace Society for the 1000–8 Avenue conversion -- Office conversion $20 million for Calhome Properties Ltd. (Calgary Housing Company) for the Midfield Heights mixed-income housing project -- New construction . This funding was announced in May 2026. $4.8 million for Calgary Dream Centre for CDC Erlton House -- New construction $10.3 million for 2721423 Alberta Inc. for Aspire Sage Hill -- New construction $31.3 million for Dream Asset Management Corp. for the Alpine Park Village Centre project -- New construction $12.5 million for Attainable Homes Calgary Corp. for the factory-built apartment development in Sunnyside -- New construction $5.4 million for Calgary Catholic Immigration Society for the CCIS Affordable Housing Project -- New construction $12.1 million for Norfolk Housing Association for the Pemberton Combined Project -- New construction $4.4 million for Multi Generational Housing and Community Centre for the Generations Calgary expansion -- New construction $3.4 million for Silvera for Seniors for the Silvera Livingston Terrace townhome project -- New construction Other $20.2 million for The Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) of Banff to deliver the Higher Ground Project in Canmore -- New construction $13.6 million for Smith Social Enterprises Ltd. for the Smith Lands Project in Grande Prairie -- New construction $10.9 million for Heartland Housing Foundation for the 101 Street Fort Saskatchewan Development (originally received a land transfer through AHPP in 2025) -- New construction $4.8 million for Meridian Housing Foundation for a multi-family project in Spruce Grove -- New construction $3.7 million for 1940828 Alberta Inc. for Shine Homes Olds Living in Olds -- New construction $3.4 million for Newell Housing Foundation for the Connection Flats Independent Living Village in Bassano -- New construction $2.1 million for Wellspring Family Resource & Crisis Centre Society for transitional housing in Whitecourt -- New construction $1.4 million for Porcupine Hills Seniors Foundation for the lodge cottages expansion in Claresholm -- New construction $1 million for Streets Alive Family Support Association for the Exodus Men's recovery program in Lethbridge -- New construction $937,000 for The Broom Tree Foundation Ltd. for The Broom Tree House in Lacombe -- New construction $850,000 for Westwinds Communities for the D'Arcy townhomes in Okotoks -- New construction $520,947 for Clients Ongoing Rehabilitation and Equality (CORE) Association for a sensory-friendly home in Medicine Hat -- New construction $250,000 for Etana Supports Society for Dan's Place in Red Deer -- New construction



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Affordable Housing Partnership Program Guidelines

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Amber Edgerton, [email protected], 780-222-6113, Press Secretary, Assisted Living and Social Services