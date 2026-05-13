Reinvesting $42 million from the Housing Accelerator Fund

OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) rewards local governments that are cutting red tape and taking action to build more homes faster for Canadians. Thanks to the reforms implemented under HAF, communities across the country are building the foundation for long-term housing growth – so we can build great neighborhoods across Canada that Canadians can afford.

Through innovative local solutions, these municipalities are removing barriers to housing development, expanding housing options, and helping improve affordability by increasing supply. Across Canada, 32 municipalities have been leaders and shown strong progress in delivering on their HAF commitments to accelerate housing construction. As a result, they are receiving additional funding through the program. In total, more than $42 million is being reinvested in these high-performing municipalities, supporting nearly 1,300 additional residential building permits.

By cutting red tape, speeding up approvals, and finding innovative local solutions, these municipalities are showing what's possible. This reinvestment will help them keep the momentum going and unlock even more homes.

Participating communities developed and proposed Housing Action Plans in exchange for federal funding. The Housing Accelerator Fund is delivering real results for Canadians by translating federal investment into faster approvals and building more homes that people can afford.

Thanks to the reforms Canadian cities and towns are implementing under the Housing Accelerator Fund, local governments who received funding have issued more than 334,000 residential building permits. The Housing Accelerator Fund continues to have a positive impact across Canada in encouraging local governments to think big and be innovative in their response to the housing crisis.

Quote:

"Our government is removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable more housing in communities across Canada. We reward local governments that are delivering real results and building more homes faster. By reinvesting in proven success, we are helping more Canadians access the housing they need." -- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick facts:

High-performing HAF communities were eligible for top-up funding to pursue additional initiatives. To be eligible for additional funding, communities must have: Been in compliance with their HAF agreement; Issued more permits relative to their target; Proposed an additional initiative aligned with the HAF Top Ten Best Practices.

Since its launch in March 2023, a total of $4.37 billion in funding has been committed through HAF to help cut red tape and fast track new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across the country.

Local governments estimate HAF funding will lead to the creation of over 800,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and in Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.

The HAF application process was highly competitive, with more than 540 applications received and 242 agreements signed. Only the most ambitious applications were successful, and many recipients have met or exceeded their commitments.

Additional Information:

Appendix: List of municipalities who have been awarded additional HAF funding.

Community (Additional Funding) Description of New Housing Initiative(s) Pasadena, NL ($192,000) Support the development of Pasadena's first mini home community Amherst, NS ($352,000) Adopt the National Housing Catalogue County of Kings, NS ($595,000) Expand permissions for the construction of accessory dwelling units Middleton, NS ($160,000) Support density via a land development policy change Yarmouth, NS ($368,000) Create a modernized subdivision and site servicing standards manual Bathurst, NB ($338,000) Introduce support measures for affordable housing Caraquet, NB ($300,000) Accelerate approvals, including exemptions for affordable housing and rental housing Champdoré, NB ($384,000) Allow 4 units as of right and adopting the National Housing Catalogue Edmundston, NB ($446,000) Develop a plan to implement inclusive zoning and update parking requirements Grand-Bouctouche, NB ($320,000) Adopt the National Housing Catalogue Hautes-Terres, NB ($370,000) Adopt the National Housing Catalogue and offer financial incentives for non-profits to build affordable housing Moncton, NB (255,000) Surplus land strategy for affordable housing Riverview, NB ($492,000) Strategic land acquisition for affordable housing and develop a secondary plan for strategic neighborhoods Brampton, ON ($5,058,000) Purpose-built rental incentive program Burlington, ON ($2,112,000) Missing-middle design catalogue pilot Milton, ON ($2,241,000) Residential high density incentive program near transit North Middlesex, ON ($296,000) Implement a standardized, build-ready housing design initiative St. Thomas, ON ($1,071,000) Invest in an Affordable Housing Grant Program Sudbury, ON ($2,574,000) Allow increased height in commercial zones and amend zoning to increase the supply of shared housing Woolwich, ON ($510,000) Promote missing middle housing and increased lot density and create an affordable housing reserve policy Ritchot, MB ($357,000) Invest in an affordable housing development Winnipeg, MB ($4,050,000) Convert heritage buildings from non-residential to residential use Moosomin, SK ($102,000) New affordable housing grant program Airdrie, AB ($1,216,000) Process improvement to make it faster and easier to deliver compliant secondary suites Banff, AB ($320,000) Launch a car share program to increase transportation choice and support reduced parking requirements Edmonton, AB ($9,632,000) Expand mixed-market housing on city-owned land, partner with faith communities to unlock underutilized faith-owned lands and establish a process to redevelop community-league lands Jasper, AB ($1,504,000) Accelerate housing development by aligning transportation investments with land use policy Burnaby, BC ($679,000) Small scale multi-unit housing acceleration program Delta, BC ($2,345,000) Update zoning to encourage more supportive housing and to allow for increased heights within commercial areas Port Coquitlam, BC ($1,664,000) Address regulatory and infrastructure barriers to housing starts Saanich, BC ($1,497,000) Partner to advance non-market housing Whistler, BC ($416,000) Complete a comprehensive zoning bylaw update

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Media contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]