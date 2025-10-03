MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced an investment of over $22 million in support of eight projects to accelerate battery innovation and production capacity across Canada.

By powering electric vehicles and making it easier to incorporate renewable energy into our grids, batteries play an important role in the ongoing transition to a prosperous, affordable, low-carbon economy. To stay on track to get to net-zero emissions by 2050, the global cumulative battery demand from 2022 to 2050 is set to increase nearly 150-fold, providing an opportunity for Canada to seize.

Today's investments support key priorities in Canadian battery innovation, including:

Enhancing battery performance and reducing costs for more reliable, affordable energy storage across key sectors such as transportation, utilities and industry;

Strengthening the security and increasing the competitiveness of Canada's battery supply chains while reducing environmental impacts; and,

Supporting the development and scale-up of new technologies that grow Canada's economy and promote energy sovereignty.

This investment will shape a cleaner, more resilient future for Canadians — one where affordable and reliable clean energy powers our homes, vehicles and industries.

"Canada has the resources, talent and skills to be a global leader in battery innovation. By harnessing our critical minerals and the expertise of Canadian innovators, we're catalyzing industry investments into new projects and developing a world-class battery ecosystem that drives our economy and delivers good jobs and real benefits for people across the country."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"With this $22-million investment, our government is supporting innovative projects that will strengthen Canada's battery industry ecosystem. The projects announced, including those here in Montreal, play a key role in developing cutting-edge technologies that will contribute to the energy transition, job creation and competitiveness of our industries. By investing in innovation, we are protecting Canadians, promoting a more resilient future and strengthening our economy."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Canada is investing in the battery industry to stimulate the creation of quality jobs and support the development of cleaner, more efficient vehicles and industries. Under the Energy Innovation Program, we are supporting technologies that strengthen Canada's supply chain and foster the growth of a robust network of innovators in this field. As global demand for batteries continues to grow, these investments position Canada as a key player in this rapidly expanding sector."

Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"By investing in companies like NanoXplore, located in Saint-Laurent, our government is investing in innovation and in the future. This investment of nearly $2.8 million will enable this Canadian company to develop lithium-ion battery cells that are more powerful, faster to charge, safer and — most importantly — produced right here at home."

Emmanuella Lambropoulos

MP, Saint-Laurent

