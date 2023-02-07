Canada 360° Economic Summit Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Senior Vice President, Member Relations and Services, John Maus, alongside Canada 360° Economic Summit partners, joined Sanjay Kulkarni, Chief Marketing Officer, TMX Group, to open the market ahead of the Canadian Chamber's Canada 360° Economic Summit. The summit will take place on February 8 in Toronto, Ontario.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Canada 360° Economic Summit is the premier event for business, government and key Canadian leaders to shape the national economic agenda. For more information, please visit www.chamber.ca/events/canada-360.

