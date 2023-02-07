Canada 360° Economic Summit Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

Feb 07, 2023, 11:07 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Senior Vice President, Member Relations and Services, John Maus, alongside Canada 360° Economic Summit partners, joined Sanjay Kulkarni, Chief Marketing Officer, TMX Group, to open the market ahead of the Canadian Chamber's Canada 360° Economic Summit. The summit will take place on February 8 in Toronto, Ontario.

Continue Reading
Canadian Chamber of Commerce Opens the Market Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Canadian Chamber of Commerce Opens the Market Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Canada 360° Economic Summit is the premier event for business, government and key Canadian leaders to shape the national economic agenda. For more information, please visit www.chamber.ca/events/canada-360.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: Kristy Murray, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Toronto Stock Exchange