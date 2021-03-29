Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. Announces Anticipated Closing Date of Qualifying Transaction, Receipt of Final Prospectus and Redemption Deadline for its Qualifying Transaction

All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars (C$) unless otherwise noted.

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - CANACCORD GENUITY GROWTH II CORP. (TSX: CGGZ.UN) (NEO: CGGZ.UN) (the "Corporation") announced today that, having obtained a receipt for its final prospectus dated March 26, 2021 (the "Final Prospectus") with respect to its Qualifying Transaction (as defined below), the Corporation anticipates that the Qualifying Transaction will close during the week of April 19, 2021.

The Final Prospectus, which was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, which contains details of the Corporation's proposed merger with Taiga Motors Inc. ("Taiga") (the "Qualifying Transaction"), and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Corporation will mail the Final Prospectus to holders of the Class A restricted voting units (the "Class A Restricted Voting Units") of the Corporation over the course of the coming days.

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, holders of Class A Restricted Voting Units have the right to redeem all or a portion of their Class A Restricted Voting Units, provided that they deposit their Class A Restricted Voting Units prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on April 19, 2021 (or such other date as announced by the Corporation by way of news release), in accordance with the instructions contained in the notice of redemption (the "Notice of Redemption"). The Notice of Redemption will be mailed to all holders of the Class A Restricted Voting Units and will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Advisors

Goodmans LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Corporation. Canaccord Genuity Corp. and National Bank Financial Inc. ("NBF") are acting as lead agents on the Private Placement, and Stikeman Elliott LLP is acting as legal counsel to the lead agents. NBF is also acting as sole financial advisor to Taiga. Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is acting as legal counsel to Taiga.

Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation that will qualify as its "qualifying transaction". For more information regarding the Corporation, see the Corporation's most recent annual information form, financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and other continuous disclosure documents periodically filed on SEDAR.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, including the closing date of the Qualifying Transaction. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.

For further information: Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp., Michael Shuh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp., [email protected]

Related Links

www.cgf.com

