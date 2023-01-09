CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. SPECIAL COMMITTEE COMMENTS ON ANNOUNCEMENT OF PROPOSED OFFER BY MANAGEMENT GROUP

Shareholders Need Not Take Any Action At This Time

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") today acknowledged that a group comprised of certain members of the Company's management team (the "Management Group") has announced an intention to make a take-over bid for all of the common shares of the Company not already owned by the Management Group at a price of $11.25 per share (the "Proposed Offer").

The Management Group is led by Dan Daviau, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and David Kassie, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. In its press release, the Management Group disclosed that its members collectively exercise control or direction over approximately 21.3% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company formed a Special Committee of independent directors to evaluate and consider an earlier non-binding proposal by the Management Group. The Special Committee of independent directors is comprised of Gillian H. Denham (Chair of the Special Committee), Charles N. Bralver, Dipesh J. Shah and Sally J. Tennant. The Special Committee has retained Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, as its independent legal counsel, and has engaged RBC Dominion Securities Inc., a member company of RBC Capital Markets ("RBC") as its independent financial advisor to provide financial advice and a formal valuation of the Company's common shares as required under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

The Special Committee intends to fully respond to the Proposed Offer in due course. The Proposed Offer will not formally commence until the Management Group files and mails its take-over bid circular, and must remain open for acceptance for a minimum of 105 days. The Special Committee will provide its formal recommendation to shareholders within 15 days of the mailing of the Management Group's take-over bid circular. In the meantime, shareholders need not take any action.

The Special Committee wishes to advise shareholders of certain matters following a preliminary review of the Management Group's press release and the Proposed Offer:

The Special Committee and the Management Group engaged in prior discussions concerning a proposal from the Management Group regarding a potential Board-supported transaction to be executed by way of a plan of arrangement. The Special Committee advised the Management Group that it was not prepared to support an offer of $11.25 per common share based on the preliminary financial analyses conducted by RBC. To date, engagement between the Special Committee and the Management Group has not resulted in an agreement on a value per common share that the Special Committee could support and recommend to shareholders. Further detail concerning the prior discussion between the Special Committee and the Management Group will be contained in the Company's directors' circular to be issued following the mailing of the Management Group's take-over bid circular.





The Special Committee notes that the Management Group has engaged Raymond James Ltd. to provide a fairness opinion in respect of the Proposed Offer. Unlike RBC, Raymond James is not independent from the Management Group, and its fairness opinion is not independent financial advice nor does it constitute a formal valuation by an independent valuator as required under MI 61-101. Raymond James Ltd. was not engaged at the request of the Special Committee and is acting for the Management Group and not the Company. As noted, the Special Committee has retained RBC as its independent financial advisor, and RBC's independent formal valuation will be made available to shareholders for their consideration in assessing the Proposed Offer.





The Proposed Offer does not contemplate the acquisition of the Company's outstanding preferred shares and any transaction would not be conditional on same.

Shareholders are cautioned that there can be no assurance that the Proposed Offer or any other transaction will be completed.

