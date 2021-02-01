Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Signs BlackNorth Initiative Pledge to End Systemic Anti-Black Racism

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") announces that its President & CEO Dan Daviau has joined the leaders of over 300 Canadian companies in pledging to take action to end systemic anti-Black racism as part of the BlackNorth Initiative.

"Across our organization, we strive to create an environment of equity and success to ensure that employees of all backgrounds feel supported in reaching their full potential," said Dan Daviau, President & CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "The BlackNorth Initiative provides an excellent support framework for ensuring that Canaccord Genuity can be a positive contributor to lasting change in our own business and the broader community."

"We commend Mr. Daviau and his team at Canaccord Genuity for pledging to the BlackNorth Initiative. This is an important step in establishing corporate accountability and empowering employees through diversity and inclusion initiatives," said Wes Hall, Founder and Chairman of the BlackNorth Initiative. "By signing the pledge, it gives a promising sign that my peers in the financial services space are progressively looking to make a greater impact on systemic anti-Black racism and are stepping up to work towards increasing representation of BIPOC talent."

The Company announced its formal commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in 2016, which has resulted in positive advancements in our talent management processes and in our daily interactions, ensuring that inclusion is central to our core values. While this work is far from complete, we are committed to continuous education, and advancement of the policies and processes that address inequality, as they relate to both the employee and client experience.

More information about the BlackNorth Initiative is available at www.blacknorth.ca

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

For further information: Investor and media relations inquiries: Christina Marinoff, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications, Phone: 416-687-5507, Email: [email protected], www.cgf.com/investor-relations

Related Links

http://www.cgf.com

