Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces Webcast Presentation to Discuss Its Proposed and Rejected Offer to Acquire 100% of the Outstanding Shares of RF Capital Group Inc.

To provide shareholders and Investment Advisors of RF Capital a forum to further understand our vision for the combined wealth management businesses and the future opportunities for growth and success

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) ("Canaccord Genuity" or the "Company") announces that the Company will be hosting an informational webcast presentation to discuss the merits of the proposal (the "Proposal") made to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX:RCG) ("RF Capital"). The webcast will provide RF Capital shareholders, its Investment Advisors, other stakeholders and interested parties the opportunity to hear directly from Canaccord Genuity's management team about why we made the Proposal.

Webcast date: Tuesday. March 23, 2021 Webcast time: 4:00 pm Eastern Time To join, visit: https://CGYourPartnersInGrowth.com or https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3084599/EBD7B3C9D88259DA762B7E9785005A49

To ensure complete anonymity for all participants, online registration will be optional, and questions can be submitted anonymously.

Canaccord Genuity strongly believes its Proposal represents the best opportunity to maximize value for RF Capital shareholders and to provide the optimal platform for Richardson Wealth Investment Advisors and their clients, while at the same time being accretive to the Company's shareholders for reasons which include those summarized below:

A strong and complementary combination. Bringing together two of the largest and longest-standing independent wealth management businesses in Canada would create the preeminent independent wealth management business in Canada with combined assets under administration of $62 billion, and significant growth potential on a proven platform.

Significant advantages for Investment Advisors and their clients. More than six consecutive years of substantial profitability gains has given Canaccord Genuity a significant head start in advancing its technology and product offering to improve the advisor and client experience. We believe that Richardson Wealth advisors could grow their businesses and service their clients in a more effective way on Canaccord Genuity's platform.

Canaccord Genuity's proven track record of creating substantial value in the wealth management segment. Canaccord Genuity has invested over $350 million in growing its Wealth Management businesses in Canada, the UK & Crown Dependencies and Australia. Investment Advisors and their clients have had successful experiences transferring to Canaccord Genuity's platform and leveraging the capabilities offered by that platform.

The value proposition is clear. The Proposal represented a 31% premium to the closing price of RF Capital common shares on March 12, 2021 and a 30% premium to the volume-weighted average price for the 20 days ended on that date. It provides RF Capital's shareholders – including Richardson Wealth's Investment Advisors – an opportunity to participate in the ongoing success of Canaccord Genuity and the additional value of the combined wealth management business in Canada. We believe that substantial synergies and economies of scale would be accretive to Canaccord Genuity's earnings.

Where to find more information:

Investors and other stakeholders are encouraged to visit https://CGYourPartnersInGrowth.com for detailed information and updates related to the Proposal.

This press release, the webcast and any information provided at https://CGYourPartnersInGrowth.com do not constitute an offer to buy or an invitation to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or invitation to sell, any securities of RF Capital or Canaccord Genuity.

