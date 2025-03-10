GUELPH, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Sleek, modern towers today represent where we work, where we live and where we play; however, for birds, especially during migratory periods, these glass towers represent a deadly obstacle and often death. In fact, Canadian birders and charities dedicated to reducing these deadly strikes estimate up to 42 million birds die each year in Canada alone due to strikes with windows. While cities such as Toronto cannot undue these deadly glass canyons, science has answered the call with an advanced UV-active film that is imperceptible to humans but highly visible to birds, effectively reducing collisions by 10's of millions.

Can millions of bird-strikes in Canada each year be prevented? New UV reflective technology promises significant reduction in collisions

BirdShades, an Austrian company, has made its mission to eliminate bird-strikes after seeing first-hand the ineffectiveness of traditional methods to deter bird-window collisions. "Our mission is to mitigate the human-wildlife conflict by making glass safe for birds.," said Dominique Waddoup, Founder and CEO of BirdShades. Early European adopters of BirdShades' window film have reported remarkable success. Dr. Gerriet Fokuhl of Planungsbüro Fischer, Germany, shared, "In 2023, we had BirdShades bird protection window film installed on a glass surface where we had previously experienced a lot of bird collisions. Our team was very satisfied with the results, and we therefore decided to make more windows 'bird-safe' with the BirdShades window film the following year."

The issue involving bird strikes was one that also personally resonated with Frank Cavallo, CEO of Tekton Performance Films based in Guelph, Ontario, after seeing birds strike his own home windows year after year. Cavallo's familiarity with performance films for the architectural and automotive markets led him to BirdShades after a personal search for an innovative product that would be virtually invisible on the window and wouldn't compromise architectural aesthetics. "Integrating BirdShades' technology into our portfolio aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship," stated Frank Cavallo, CEO of Tekton Performance Films. "We're excited to offer a solution that not only preserves architectural vision but also makes a substantial positive impact on wildlife conservation."



BirdShades' founder says, "collaborating with Tekton Performance Films allows us to bring this cutting-edge solution to a broader audience, ensuring that buildings can be both beautiful and bird-friendly." As part of this distribution agreement Tekton will

oversee product certification, sales, and distribution of BirdShades products throughout North America. This partnership ensures that architects, institutional building managers, and window film installers have access to state-of-the-art materials that align with modern design and sustainability standards.



BirdShades products are available through Tekton Performance Films' distribution channels. For more information, visit www.tektonpf.com or www.birdshades.com.



About BirdShades

BirdShades, based in Austria, is an industry leader in bird-protection window films, dedicated to preventing bird collisions with innovative, UV-active technology. By making glass visible to birds while maintaining aesthetic transparency for humans, BirdShades helps architects and building managers create safer, sustainable environments. For more information, visit www.birdshades.com.



About Tekton Performance Films

Tekton Performance Films, headquartered in Canada, is a premier provider of high-performance window films, specializing in automotive, architectural, and security solutions. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and installer support, Tekton brings best-in-class products to market through a nationwide distribution network. Learn more at www.tektonpf.com.

