CAN Health Project Focuses on Stronger Virtual Care Solutions

National social enterprise and Canadian software company partner to change the way home care is delivered

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - As the demand for virtual care solutions increases, SE Health and AlayaCare are working together to modernize the in-person home care experience, empowering home care staff, patients, family, caregivers, and other professionals in the circle of care for better health outcomes. In a project funded by the CAN Health Network, SE Health and AlayaCare are co-designing and testing a new software platform that will enable an enhanced model of home care delivery in Ontario.

As part of the collaboration, SE Health initially worked with AlayaCare on introducing remote monitoring tools to extend the SE Health nursing team, allowing for 24/7 continuous monitoring. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team added Virtual Care tools as the need to maintain safe two-way communication became vital. AlayaCare's Virtual Care Suite mitigates COVID-19 infection risks via: a COVID-19 screening tool that enables care providers to assess their patient's risk status; a secure video conferencing feature that seamlessly adapts in-person visits to virtual ones; and a Family Portal, which allows care providers, clients and authorized family members to access and manage information about their care plans.

AlayaCare's solution is helping to power SE Health's transformative H.O.P.E Model® (Home, Opportunity, People, Empowerment) of Care, a holistic approach to community care that they plan to scale across Ontario, Canada and beyond. Together they are harnessing the power of Canadian built end-to-end software to meet the needs of home care staff, families and patients, when and where they need it most.

The commercialization project will run until the end of 2020. During this time AlayaCare and SE Health will work directly together, to build, test and refine AlayaCare's suite of tools to ensure they meet the needs of the end-users. The teams will evaluate performance and make any changes or upgrades necessary to then scale the tools across the rest of SE Health, and across other community and home care providers.

The commercialization project is supported with funding from CAN Health Network, who is supporting Canadian companies like AlayaCare get critical access to health care settings and information to improve its product, and scale across Canada.

"The partnership created with the CAN Health Network, AlayaCare and SE Health is a great showcase of the talent we have here in Canada," said Dr. Dante Morra, Chair of the CAN Health Network. "This initiative helps address challenges that many health care organizations face as a result of COVID-19 and the need to adapt new technologies. Our goal is to grow Canadian solutions, and support companies like AlayaCare scale across the Canadian marketplace, while strengthening our healthcare system."

"At AlayaCare, our mission is to empower care providers to achieve better health outcomes by delivering transformative technology. We are grateful to have support from CAN Health Network, and proud to have partners like SE Health who share in our mission and commitment to augmenting home care with innovative technology." Adrian Schauer, CEO & Founder, AlayaCare

"Finding new ways to help people live and age well in their own homes and communities has never been more important. Thanks to CAN Health Network, we're proud to be working alongside partners like AlayaCare to strengthen virtual care solutions for our clients, our care team and the networks that support them." Nancy Lefebre, Senior VP, SE Health

"In the fight against COVID-19, we're harnessing the best of Canadian ingenuity, and we're very proud that organizations like the CAN Health Network, AlayaCare and SE Health are stepping up and answering the call," said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. "This initiative will provide a virtual solution that will empower home care staff, patients, family, caregivers and other professionals and benefit the health of all Canadians."

About CAN Health Network: The CAN Health Network is a Canada-first approach to technology adoption. It will help break down barriers to scaling in the healthcare system and provide an environment for companies to succeed to their full potential. The CAN Health Network was created in July 2019, as a result of a Federal Government investment totaling $7 million, of which the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) and Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) each contributed $3.5 million. This investment established the Network in Ontario and the West, with expansion to the East, Quebec and the North to come. To learn more about the CAN Health Network, visit canhealthnetwork.ca.

About AlayaCare: AlayaCare is a leading global home care technology provider based in Montreal. Its unique platform offers a complete technology solution to manage the entire client lifecycle, including referrals and intake, scheduling, coordination, client health records, clinical documentation, care worker management, billing and payroll, reporting, remote patient monitoring, and a mobile caregiver app in one integrated, highly robust and secure, cloud-based system. AlayaCare is providing the platform for home and community care organizations to propel towards innovation and home care of the future. AlayaCare was founded in 2014. www.alayacare.com

About SE Health: SE Health is a not-for-profit social enterprise applying knowledge, vision and drive to forever impact how people live and age at home, today and into the future. With Canadian roots and 110 years of expertise, the organization brings quality excellence and innovation to home care, seniors' lifestyle, and family caregiving. Through its team of 9,000 Leaders of Impact, SE Health delivers 20,000 care exchanges daily, totaling 50 million in the last decade alone. Visit us online at www.sehc.com.

