CAN Health Network Provides National Access to Verto's Canadian-Made Digital Twin Technology

Verto's innovation accessible to national network of almost 30 healthcare organizations

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - After a successful commercialization project funded by the Coordinated Accessible Network (CAN) Health Network, Unity Health Toronto is implementing technology from Toronto-based digital health company, Verto, to help manage ambulatory patient flow, streamline consent management, and transform patient experience across dozens of ambulatory clinics.

Verto's Digital Twin Orchestration technology connects relevant pieces of information about patients across any IT system to build complex, dynamic profiles of each individual. The profile is then used to craft personalized care journeys, automating and orchestrating better experiences for individuals throughout their care.

"We are proud to deliver a solution that transforms Unity Health's patient experience," said Michael Millar, CEO & Founder of Verto. "Being 'powered by Verto' means we put control back in our clients' hands to innovate around challenges of legacy systems and workflows. In collaboration with CAN Health Network and Unity Health, we continue to build on our success with global consent management, vaccinations, and outpatient clinic engagement and are excited to accelerate our efforts to reach all of Canada."

Unity Health began working with Verto in 2018 to co-design solutions to improve patient experience and clinic flow across the organization. Last year, the organization realized the need to find novel ways to better coordinate and engage with patients before, during, after and in-between hospital visits.

"We were seeking a tool to support care pathway management and enhance the patient experience," said Frank Garcea, Executive Director, Information Technology, Unity Health Toronto. "A digital twin solution, like the one developed by Verto, allows us to do this, making sure that patients receive key information and engagement at appropriate times in their care pathway, while providing them with tools to better manage their clinic visits and interactions."

"The technology also supports the dissemination of digital surveys, which allow us to capture the patient experience in near real-time and then support immediate improvements to their experience," he said.

In 2020, Unity Health joined the CAN Health Network and launched a commercialization project with Verto to develop and implement a global consent model with a focus on digital communications. CAN Health Network's goal is to support the Canadian economy by identifying and introducing Canadian-made solutions in the healthcare marketplace.

Through commercialization projects like the one launched by Unity Health, companies like Verto get access to real-world environments, work closely with clinicians to validate their solutions, and benefit from the Network's unique procurement process.

On project completion, Unity Health launched a formal and competitive procurement process, ultimately selecting Verto as the best solution for their needs. As part of Unity Health's contract with Verto, all listed CAN Health Network members were given access to the solution without having to launch their own procurement process. This includes 27 healthcare organizations across Canada, comprising of health authorities and long-term care homes.

"This is what the Network is all about – validating Canadian technology solutions and making it easier for healthcare organizations to procure them," said Dante Morra, Chair, CAN Health Network. "Through leading-edge companies like Verto, we have the ability to solve our own problems with solutions made right here at home, benefitting all Canadians."

"Verto is another example of a fantastic Canadian company that has taken advantage of the CAN Health Network to deliver a solution that will help Canadians and improve patient experience. It's why we invested $30 million in the CAN Health Network in Budget 2022, to provide Canadian companies across the country even more access to a large, domestic marketplace where companies can scale up and be anchored in Canada," said Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.

About Verto Inc.

Verto Inc. is a rapidly growing Canadian digital health company offering a Digital Twin Orchestration Platform. Our patented machine learning technology consolidates data from nearly any technology or database to create normalized, contextual snapshots – 'Digital Twins' – of each patient's healthcare journey. Verto then automates actions across different systems while securely managing consent, data, and communication. Our team consists of health informaticians, technologists, and clinicians who are passionate about creating bold and disruptive solutions to help every person reach their best personal health outcome. Learn more at https://verto.health

About Unity Health Toronto

Unity Health Toronto, comprised of St. Joseph's Health Centre, St. Michael's Hospital and Providence Healthcare, works to advance the health of everyone in our urban communities and beyond. Our health network serves patients, residents and clients across the full spectrum of care, spanning primary care, secondary community care, tertiary and quaternary care services to post-acute through rehabilitation, palliative care and long-term care, while investing in world-class research and education. Learn more at www.unityhealth.to.

About CAN Health Network

The CAN Health Network is a Canada-first approach to technology adoption. It helps break down barriers to scaling in the health-care system and provides an environment for companies to scale to their full potential. Currently operating in Ontario, Western and Atlantic Canada, the CAN Health Network was recently awarded $30 million by the Government of Canada as part of Budget 2022 to expand into Quebec, the Territories and with Indigenous Communities. Learn more about the CAN Health Network at www.canhealthnetwork.ca.

