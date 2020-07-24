Can-Gow Capital Inc. Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Prospectus

CALGARY, AB, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Can-Gow Capital Inc. (the "Company"), a capital pool company, announces today that it has filed an amended and restated (final) initial public offering prospectus dated July 23, 2020 (the "Amended Prospectus") in relation to its initial public offering (the "Offering") to extend the time available to the Company to meet the minimum subscription of 3,100,000 Class A common shares in the capital of the Company in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Leede Jones Gable Inc., the Company's agent for the Offering, has been unable to complete the Offering within the 90 day Offering period previously described in the Company's (final) initial public offering prospectus dated April 24, 2020, and therefore Can-Gow is filing an Amended Prospectus to reflect the extension of the Offering period by an additional 90 days.

Additional details respecting the Company and the Offering are set out in the Amended Prospectus, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

For further information: please contact: Mr. Doug Walker, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Can-Gow Capital Inc., Tel: (780) 439 8995, Email: [email protected]