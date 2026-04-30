VALCOURT, QC, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Can-Am, a brand of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOO), is reinforcing its commitment to rider access, confidence and safety this spring with the launch of its Can-Am Ride Days program across North America. Running throughout May and June, the initiative will provide prospective and current riders with more opportunities to experience Can-Am 3-wheel vehicles in a supportive and engaging environment.

Can-Am closed course demo experiences introduce riders to the 3-wheel vehicles. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

Developed in collaboration with Can-Am's network of Rider Education Program partnered schools and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF), Can-Am Ride Days will offer hands-on riding experiences on closed courses led by certified instructors. Hosted on weekends throughout the activation period of May and June, the program is designed to help introduce new riders to the 3-wheel lifestyle, support transition riders looking for a new riding experience, and connect participants with local Can-Am dealers.

"At Can-Am, we know that firsthand riding experiences can make all the difference in helping people discover the confidence, comfort and fun that comes with 3-wheels," said Marc-Olivier Drouin, Senior Manager of Marketing, Can-Am 3-Wheel Vehicles & Motorcycles at BRP. "Can-Am Ride Days is about lowering barriers to entry, creating meaningful trial opportunities and helping more people feel empowered to get out and ride."

The Ride Days initiative reflects Can-Am's continued focus on growing rider accessibility and creating more opportunities for people to experience the brand at every touchpoint. Research shows that test rides can play a meaningful role in purchase decisions, making Ride Days a key part of Can-Am's efforts to grow brand awareness within the powersports community.

In recognition of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month this May, Can-Am is also reinforcing its ongoing commitment to rider education and responsible road use. Through Ride Days, certified training opportunities and continued community outreach, Can-Am is helping riders build confidence and skills while encouraging all road users to share the road responsibly.

Ride Days will be available in participating markets across the United States and Canada with registration opportunities already open through the website . Market-specific formats and vehicle availability may vary based on local licensing requirements and school participation.

For more information about Can-Am 3-Wheel vehicles, rider resources and upcoming Can-Am Ride Days events, visit www.canamonroad.com and www. canamonroad.com/ridedays .

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

www.brp.com

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

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