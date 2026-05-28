BRP Announces Elections of Directors and Board Committee Composition Français

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BRP Inc.

May 28, 2026, 16:35 ET

VALCOURT, QC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOO) ("BRP" or the "Company") held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual format. The meeting was broadcast via live webcast and the recording will be available shortly on BRP's website at www.brp.com.

At the meeting, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 22, 2026, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Voting results for each nominee were as follows:

Nominee

Votes
For

%

Votes
Against

%

Élaine Beaudoin

222,107,703

93.33 %

15,883,853

6.67 %

Pierre Beaudoin

233,969,302

98.31 %

4,022,255

1.69 %

Joshua Bekenstein

220,969,381

92.85 %

17,022,175

7.15 %

Charles Bombardier

236,445,908

99.35 %

1,545,648

0.65 %

Ernesto M. Hernández

237,897,350

99.96 %

94,206

0.04 %

Katherine Kountze

237,896,874

99.96 %

94,682

0.04 %

Denis Le Vot

237,493,309

99.79 %

498,249

0.21 %

Nicholas Nomicos

237,597,506

99.83 %

394,050

0.17 %

Edward Philip

233,612,223

98.16 %

4,379,332

1.84 %

Michael Ross

237,896,408

99.96 %

95,148

0.04 %

Barbara Samardzich

237,815,332

99.93 %

176,226

0.07 %

Hildegard Maria Wortmann

237,568,826

99.82 %

422,731

0.18 %

Changes to the Board Committees

The table below reflects the composition of the Board committees as of May 28th, 2026.

Directors

Audit
Committee

Human
Resources and
Compensation
Committee

Investment
and Risk
Committee

Nominating,
Governance
and Social
Responsibility
Committee

Élaine Beaudoin

Member

Member

Pierre Beaudoin (Chair)



Joshua Bekenstein

Member

Member

Charles Bombardier

Member

Katherine Kountze

Member


Denis Le Vot



Ernesto M. Hernández

Member

Member

Nicholas Nomicos

Member

Member

Edward Philip


Chair

Chair

Michael Ross

Chair


Barbara Samardzich
(Lead independent director)

Member

Chair

Hildegard Maria Wortmann

Member

Member

To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

www.brp.com
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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

For media enquiries: Emilie Proulx, Media Relations, [email protected]; For investor relations: Philippe Deschênes, Investor Relations, [email protected]

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BRP Inc.