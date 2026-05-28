VALCOURT, QC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOO) ("BRP" or the "Company") held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual format. The meeting was broadcast via live webcast and the recording will be available shortly on BRP's website at www.brp.com.
At the meeting, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 22, 2026, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Voting results for each nominee were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Élaine Beaudoin
|
222,107,703
|
93.33 %
|
15,883,853
|
6.67 %
|
Pierre Beaudoin
|
233,969,302
|
98.31 %
|
4,022,255
|
1.69 %
|
Joshua Bekenstein
|
220,969,381
|
92.85 %
|
17,022,175
|
7.15 %
|
Charles Bombardier
|
236,445,908
|
99.35 %
|
1,545,648
|
0.65 %
|
Ernesto M. Hernández
|
237,897,350
|
99.96 %
|
94,206
|
0.04 %
|
Katherine Kountze
|
237,896,874
|
99.96 %
|
94,682
|
0.04 %
|
Denis Le Vot
|
237,493,309
|
99.79 %
|
498,249
|
0.21 %
|
Nicholas Nomicos
|
237,597,506
|
99.83 %
|
394,050
|
0.17 %
|
Edward Philip
|
233,612,223
|
98.16 %
|
4,379,332
|
1.84 %
|
Michael Ross
|
237,896,408
|
99.96 %
|
95,148
|
0.04 %
|
Barbara Samardzich
|
237,815,332
|
99.93 %
|
176,226
|
0.07 %
|
Hildegard Maria Wortmann
|
237,568,826
|
99.82 %
|
422,731
|
0.18 %
Changes to the Board Committees
The table below reflects the composition of the Board committees as of May 28th, 2026.
|
Directors
|
Audit
|
Human
|
Investment
|
Nominating,
|
Élaine Beaudoin
|
Member
|
Member
|
Pierre Beaudoin (Chair)
|
Joshua Bekenstein
|
Member
|
Member
|
Charles Bombardier
|
Member
|
Katherine Kountze
|
Member
|
Denis Le Vot
|
Ernesto M. Hernández
|
Member
|
Member
|
Nicholas Nomicos
|
Member
|
Member
|
Edward Philip
|
Chair
|
Chair
|
Michael Ross
|
Chair
|
Barbara Samardzich
|
Member
|
Chair
|
Hildegard Maria Wortmann
|
Member
|
Member
To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here.
About BRP
BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.
Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
SOURCE BRP Inc.
For media enquiries: Emilie Proulx, Media Relations, [email protected]; For investor relations: Philippe Deschênes, Investor Relations, [email protected]
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