MONTRÉAL, QC, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Campo Viejo, the world's best-selling brand from the Spanish region of Rioja1, is proud to unveil its very first sustainable wine brand, Campo Viejo Ecológico. This unique wine is produced according to organic certification standards, applying a work ethic that goes hand in hand with the preservation of biodiversity and an improved packaging. Campo Viejo Ecológico is now available for $18.05 in SAQ outlets across Québec for a limited time.

Campo Viejo Ecológico is an approachable, lively and fragrant wine that benefits from two of the best classic Rioja varieties: Tempranillo (64%) and Garnacha (36%). Its nose is flooded with the typical silky Tempranillo red fruit (cherry, plum, blackberry and blueberry), further enhanced with hints of strawberries and raspberries and delicate herbal notes contributed by the Garnacha. "It has a very fragrant flavour, with good structure and a refreshing and fruity finish. It is a vibrant and aromatic wine, perfumed and smooth. A refreshing wine capable of satisfying all kinds of audiences", adds Elena Adell, Campo Viejo Chief Winemaker.

Expressive and rich in Tempranillo notes, it goes perfectly with pasta, poultry, fresh light cheeses or grilled vegetables.

The grapes used to make the Campo Viejo Ecológico come from an organic certified vineyard in property located in Alfaro, in the Rioja Oriental region of Spain. Upon arrival at the winery, they are de-stemmed, gently crushed and then carried by gravity into stainless steel vats for fermentation at a controlled temperature of approximately 25oC. During fermentation, regular pump-overs are used to extract colour and flavours. Throughout the entire process, no animal-derived products are used in any way, making Campo Viejo Ecológico suitable for Vegan consumers.

Holistic approach to sustainability

With an updated and minimalist design, Campo Viejo Ecológico has completely changed the way its bottles and labels are produced and manufactured. This means they are now lighter and made with 75% recycled glass – reducing carbon emissions by 30% – with a new enveloping paper capsule. The labels are made with FSC certified recycled paper, removing all foil from its design which delivers a minimalist version of its iconic brand. But the effort to have a positive impact on the planet goes even further by planting a tree for each box of wine sold. Campo Viejo also chooses local suppliers that help reduce the environmental impact of shipping. By directly purchasing French oak from sustainable forests and producing its own barrels in Spain, Campo Viejo has managed to reduce its freight footprint by as much as 70%.

Campo Viejo, a sustainable brand

Campo Viejo has been a leader in sustainability since its creation in 2001. It was the first to receive some of the most notable ISO certifications (ISO 14064 for carbon footprint and ISO 50001 for energy efficiency), as well the Wineries for Climate Protection certification, resulting in pioneering successes that are clearly evident in its water and waste management, energy efficiency and reduction of greenhouse gases. These achievements have received widespread recognition over the past two decades. A commitment to preserving biodiversity is the philosophy that underpins the design and production of Campo Viejo Ecológico. Campo Viejo's vineyards are fully integrated with their ecosystems, respecting and able to protect local biodiversity, including 270 species that have been identified by a local NGO.

CAMPO VIEJO ECOLÓGICO

13% ABV; 750ml; $18.05 SRP

Campo Viejo Ecológico is an organic wine of Tempranillo and Garnacha varietal composition from a world-acclaimed sustainable vineyard in Alfaro, Rioja Oriental in Spain.

Campo Viejo Ecológico is sold in 750 ml bottles for $18.05 at SAQ outlets across Québec for a limited time.

For more information, visit: www.campoviejo.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @campoviejo. For high resolutions visuals, visit this link.

About Bodegas Campo Viejo

Campo Viejo believes in a life well-lived – a life that is as vibrant, generous and authentic as our wines. With vineyards across Rioja, and an expert, creative winemaking team, Campo Viejo crafts contemporary expressions of Tempranillo, the region's signature varietal. Blending traditional and progressive winemaking methods, our wines express the vibrancy and colour of modern-day Spain. Campo Viejo's innovative winemakers craft fruit-driven wines expressing the rich flavours of the Tempranillo grapes and sub-regions from which they are sourced. Campo Viejo's innovation is stimulated by a state-of-the-art experimental winery that allows its team of winemakers to study the future of Rioja wines, experiment with new grape varieties and winemaking techniques. All this enables Campo Viejo to bring the vibrancy of Rioja to the world as one of the leading Rioja wine producers globally, enjoyed in more than 70 countries.

___________ 1 Source: IWSR, based on Campo Viejo sales for calendar year 2020

