Campbell Company of Canada Strikes Gold at the 2022 Effie Canada Awards

Goldfish® crackers win a gold Effie for Feeding Imagination campaign

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Campbell Company of Canada has won one of only four golds at the annual Effie Canada Awards for its Goldfish Feeding Imagination campaign. Demonstrating exceptional marketing effectiveness, Feeding Imagination leveraged Goldfish crackers' solid place as the number one kids' snack food and supported parents to champion the imaginative power of their children and bring their creations to life.

"Working with such an iconic brand means finding ways to continuously celebrate the deep and meaningful connection with consumers," says Paloma Bentes, Marketing Director – Snacks, Campbell Company of Canada. "With Feeding Imagination, we were able to connect with parents through a beloved shared experience – childhood imagination. The cracker naturally lends itself to imaginative play, and we are proud that Goldfish provided children across the country with unlimited potential to flex their creativity and inspire amazing stories."

The Feeding Imagination campaign showcased the creativity of Canadian kids and encouraged parents to submit their kids' artwork and stories for the opportunity to share their work on a larger stage than the refrigerator door. Winning entries were displayed through a national out-of-home campaign, turned into a children's book, included in an augmented reality experience, a kid-designed video game, and through digital stories on Instagram and the Goldfish crackers #FeedImagination hub.

The campaign was developed with partner agencies Zulu Alpha Kilo, Zulubot, Spark Foundry, Proof Strategies and The Mars Agency.

The Effie Awards are known by advertisers and agencies worldwide as the leading award in the industry and recognize all forms of marketing that contribute to a brand's success. Effie celebrates the effectiveness of campaigns internationally and has become a global symbol of achievement.

About Campbell Soup Company and Campbell Company of Canada

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment.

A subsidiary of Campbell Soup Company, Campbell Company of Canada has been invited into Canadian kitchens since 1930. Our portfolio includes Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover and V8. Campbell Company of Canada is the proud recipient of the 2022 Effie Canada Gold Award and multi-year recipient of GTAA Top Employer award. For more information, visit www.campbellsoup.ca.

