Campari Canada Launches Classic Century-Old Negroni Cocktail in New, Ready to Enjoy Version

The Campari Negroni Ready to Enjoy is the perfect way to enjoy an expertly crafted cocktail as an aperitivo, during dinner, or at parties. Negroni, invented in Florence in 1919 by Count Negroni, was created by chance when Count asked the barman to add a touch of gin rather than soda to his Americano. The new RTE is made using the same iconic ingredients as the original Negroni, with Campari as the key ingredient, and is designed to make four perfect serves.

"The Negroni has remained front and centre in cocktail history and is now ranking first as the world's best-selling classic cocktail according to Drinks International," said David Allard, VP of Marketing, Campari Canada. "We're thrilled to give Campari enthusiasts access to the unique and distinctive taste of Negroni through this new Ready to Enjoy cocktail, which can be easily served and enjoyed."

Simple yet balanced, the new Campari Negroni offers a crafted blend of juniper and sweet citrus notes, mixed with herbs and spices to develop into a long-lasting smooth bittersweet finish. The RTE is 26% ABV and is true to the century-old recipe that remains unchanged to this day. The recipe combines Campari – the defining ingredient, with London Dry Gin and Cinzano Sweet Red Vermouth. To create, simply pour over ice in a rock tumbler glass, stir and garnish with a slice of orange. Effortlessly enjoyed, the beloved cocktail also pairs perfectly with dinner or during aperitivo hour at home, bringing to life your favourite cocktail bar experience.

Offered in a 375ml bottle format, the Campari Negroni Ready to Enjoy is available to purchase in Ontario at the LCBO for the RRP of $22.95. For more information, visit www.campari.com and @camparicanada.

Campari Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari Canada is Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, renowned for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. Campari Canada manages Campari Group's portfolio in Canada with such leading brands as Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, Appleton® Estate Rum, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Espolón® Tequila, SKYY® Vodka and Wray & Nephew® Rum. Campari Canada is headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en.

