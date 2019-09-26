Camp Trillium and Camp Oochigeas Announce Merger Agreement

"We are excited to work with our friends at Camp Ooch to expand family-focused childhood cancer programming in Ontario," said Marci Shea-Perry, Executive Director, Camp Trillium. "The challenges we face and needs we address separately are best met by working together."

The combined organization will deliver first-class programming currently provided independently, under one umbrella. The result will be a stronger organization, a broader donor and supporter base, and a more sustainable financial structure.

"We look forward to working with Camp Trillium to strengthen support for children and families affected by childhood cancer," said Alex Robertson, Chief Executive Officer, Camp Ooch. "This is about leveraging our combined strengths for the benefit of campers, their families, our collective volunteers and staffs, and the long-time supporters of both our organizations."

Upon completion of the merger, Alex Robertson, Chief Executive Officer of Camp Ooch, will become CEO of the combined province-wide organization. Marci Shea-Perry, Executive Director of Camp Trillium, will step into the new role of Executive Director, Strategy & Integration, supporting Alex by overseeing the merger of the operations.

Camp Trillium and Camp Ooch head offices are located in Hamilton and Toronto, respectively. These offices will remain in place, and staff will remain in existing roles. The combined organization will continue to operate all current programming, including in-hospital programs, community programs at Ooch Downtown and elsewhere in Ontario, and overnight camp at Ooch Muskoka, Camp Trillium-Rainbow Lake, Waterford (Southwestern region), Camp Trillium-OuR Island, Wellington (Eastern region).

About Camp Ooch

Camp Ooch is a privately funded, volunteer-based organization that provides kids with and affected by childhood cancer unique opportunities for growth through challenging, fun, enriching and magical experiences. Camp Ooch offers year-round programs across Ontario and at overnight camp in Muskoka—the only one of its kind in Canada able to provide IV chemotherapy and blood transfusions.

Our province-wide community and in-hospital programs take place in paediatric care centres including SickKids and McMaster Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital London Health Sciences Centre, Credit Valley Hospital (Trillium Health Partners), Rouge Valley Centenary (Scarborough Health Network) and Southlake Regional Health Centre. We bring the Magic of Ooch to over 1,600 children and their families from across Ontario each year, at no cost to Campers' families.

About Camp Trillium

Camp Trillium (officially The Trillium Childhood Cancer Support Centre) offers year-round recreational programs to bring children with cancer and their families together. We work to provide an environment that normalizes relationships and experiences helping families affected by childhood cancer in their healing process and enhancing their quality of life. Camp Trillium offers year round programs in Southwestern Ontario, at McMaster Children's Hospital and in various communities around the province.

For further information: Camp Ooch: Melanie Lovering, Director, Marketing & Communications, 416-570-4890, mlovering@ooch.org, www.ooch.org; Camp Trillium: Fiona Fisher, Director of Fundraising, 416-458-2526, fionaf@camptrillium.com, www.camptrillium.com

