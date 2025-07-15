Camp STEAM Canada Announces Participation in the Rover Driving Academy Provided by Mission Control and MDA Space

WOODSTOCK, ON, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Camp STEAM Canada is excited to announce their participation in the Rover Driving Academy for its summer camp 2025 programming. This extraordinary hands-on lunar exploration experience will be available during select weeks at all Camp STEAM Canada locations across the country.

Campers enrolled in the Rover Driving Academy will have the unique opportunity to become part of a lunar research team. They will remotely operate a real rover on a lunar analogue testbed, Mission Control's "Moonyard", in Ottawa, Ontario, exploring fascinating lunar science topics such as geology and lunar elements, and rover operations. This innovative program was developed by Mission Control under contract to the Canadian Space Agency and is now in partnership with MDA Space.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the Rover Driving Academy to all our Camp STEAM Canada locations this summer," says Kevin Cougler, Executive Director at Camp STEAM. "This opportunity from Mission Control allows us to offer our campers an unparalleled hands-on experience, bringing the wonders of space exploration and STEAM careers directly to them. It's an opportunity for future astronauts to truly explore the Moon, build teamwork skills, and engage with real-world science."

"We're delighted to have students from Camp STEAM Canada participate in this out-of-this-world opportunity, igniting students' excitement for space and exploration by giving them a chance to drive simulated rovers using our Spacefarer™ program—the very same platform set to operate on a real lunar mission later this year." Says Candice Kinney, Manager of Communications and Marketing at Mission Control. "This hands-on experience inspires lasting curiosity about space and sparks interest in Canada's growing space sector."

For more information or to register for Camp STEAM Canada, visit https://campsteam.ca/.

About Camp STEAM Canada: Camp STEAM is a not-for-profit summer day camp that provides in-depth programming in coding, technology, robotics, animation and more to help prepare campers for future careers requiring STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) capabilities and competencies. Campers execute large-scale projects with elements from each STEAM area, teaching them how perspectives from all of these disciplines can be used to solve a problem in a new and unique way – their way!

About Mission Control: Mission Control empowers explorers by innovating to make advanced technology viable for use in space. Using Spacefarer™ and SpacefarerAI™, customers can simplify mission development and operations while unlocking the potential of new scientific and commercial opportunities on the Earth, Moon, Mars, and beyond. Spacefarer™ is being trusted for multiple missions to the Moon by mission controllers, scientists, and software developers who seek faster deployments, lower-cost mission development, and valuable data returns. Mission Control is inspired by a vision of the world in which access to space is ubiquitous and inspires all humans to treasure planet Earth and marvel at the universe. For more information, visit www.missioncontrolspace.com

For press inquiries contact Alina Morkin (226-214-2050). For registration and other information, please visit https://campsteam.ca/