CAMINO UNVEILS TWO NEW PLANT-BASED CHOCOLATE BARS: FAIR TRADE, ORGANIC AND MADE WITH OAT MILK

OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Camino, a leading Canadian brand of fair trade and organic chocolate products, is excited to announce the launch of two milk-style, plant-based chocolate bars made with oat milk. The new flavours, Hazelnuts & Salted Caramel and Creamy Chocol-oat offer a delicious and creamy alternative for milk chocolate lovers who are looking for plant-based and ethical options.

Camino's New Oat Milk Chocolate Bars - Fairtrade and Organic

The Hazelnuts & Salted Caramel and Creamy Chocol-oat bars are available for purchase directly on Camino's online store and will be hitting natural health food store shelves across Canada in the coming weeks, where Camino products are sold.

As the demand for plant-based options continues to rise, Camino is proud to offer chocolate lovers delicious and ethical alternatives. "Canadian consumers are increasingly demanding alternatives to dairy, whether because of health reasons, animal welfare or environmental concerns," says Mélanie Broguet, Marketing and New Product Development Manager at Camino. "These two oat milk-based chocolate bars deliver full flavour without compromise."

The Creamy Chocol-oat bar is a smooth and creamy chocolate bar that will satisfy even the most discerning milk chocolate lovers. The Hazelnuts & Salted Caramel bar, also made with oat milk, blends ground hazelnuts with caramel bits, providing a crunchy and creamy experience.

As a pioneer in fair trade cocoa and sugar in Canada since 1999, Camino remains at the forefront of ethical chocolate production. Camino continues their commitment to fair trade and organic practices by sourcing traceable cocoa and sugar, as well as organic ingredients, for all their products. Moreover, eco-conscientious Canadians will be delighted to learn that the brand's chocolate bars are sealed for freshness in a compostable transparent film made of wood pulp and then wrapped in a recyclable paper packaging.

Both new oat milk-based chocolate bars will retail for around $5.50, depending on the store, and are perfect for indulging in guilt-free snacking. Try Camino's new oat milk-based chocolate bars and taste the difference that ethical and sustainable practices can make.

Behind the Camino brand

La Siembra Co-operative, creator of the Camino brand, is a Canadian worker-owned co-operative that advocates for alternative trading models based on democracy and the principles of fair trade. With its incorporation in 1999, it became one of the first North American companies to import, produce, and distribute fair trade and organic certified sugar and cocoa-based products. Since then, the company has expanded its product line to include fair trade and organic certified hot chocolate, chocolate bars, and baking products. La Siembra's Camino® retail products are available in more than 3,000 retail stores across Canada.

For media inquiries and sample requests please contact: Louise Frazer, Communications Coordinator, La Siembra Co-operative, 613.235.6122 x 243, www.camino.ca