CAMH to Deploy Novari Referral Central Intake System

TORONTO and KINGSTON, ON, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) having conducted a rigorous procurement process for an enterprise wide referral management and central intake solution has selected Novari Health technology.

Novari eRequest® is a scalable referral management, central intake and workflow management solution that can be deployed at an individual hospital, regional, provincial, or national level. The technology can be configured to optimize local workflows to drive efficiencies and improve access to care for patients. Developed in Canada it has been implemented for many clinical "pathways" to include medical imaging, orthopedics, mental health, addictions, and diabetes etc.

"Novari's work with CAMH builds upon our experience and our success in providing the Mississauga Halton region with a region-wide central intake technology for mental health, addictions and other pathways." John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA President, Novari Health

Novari eRequest® will be deployed to help ensure that all inbound referrals to CAMH are received, triaged, processed, and electronically routed to the appropriate CAMH clinical resources. Novari's extensive experience in working and integrating with Cerner technology will be leveraged during this project.

"The implementation of the Novari tools will ensure Access CAMH, our centralized referral service, is equipped with a system that can seamlessly coordinate the patient journey from referral, to care. With over 20,000 outpatient referrals per year currently, Novari tools will allow Access CAMH to the meet the growing demand for mental health services in a timely and efficient way, and improve the experience of patients, families and referring partners." Linda Mohri, Vice President, Clinical Care, CAMH

"The integration between Novari's referral management products and CAMH's Clinical Information System, is paramount for a seamless and secure exchange of information and communication throughout the continuum of care." Dr. Damian Jankowicz, Vice President, Information Management, Chief Information Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, CAMH

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest Canadian-based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres.

About CAMH

CAMH is Canada's largest mental health and addiction teaching hospital and a world leading research centre in this field. CAMH combines clinical care, research, education, policy development and health promotion to help transform the lives of people affected by mental illness and addiction. CAMH is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, and is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre. For more information, please follow @CAMHnews on Twitter.

SOURCE Novari Health Inc.

For further information: John Sinclair CPHIMS-CA, Novari Health President, Mobile +1.613.540.2203, Email: [email protected], https://www.novarihealth.com/