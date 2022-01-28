Cambridge man fined $3,500 for altering drawings bearing a professional engineer's seal

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Court of Justice at Kitchener fined a man $3,500 for altering engineering drawings bearing a professional engineer's seal, and by submitting the same to the City of Cambridge for approval, without the knowledge or consent of the professional engineer.

Kevin Ellerby, of Cambridge, Ontario, applied for a permit with the City of Cambridge to build a structure on his own property. As part of his application, Mr. Ellerby submitted engineering drawings that had been prepared and sealed by a professional engineer for an unrelated project at a different location. Before submitting them to the City, Mr. Ellerby altered these drawings by deleting the address of the original project and replacing it with his own address, without the professional engineer's knowledge or consent.

On Wednesday, January 19, Mr. Ellerby pled guilty to one count of breaching section 40(2)(c) of the Professional Engineers Act in connection with this conduct, and Her Worship Jennifer Thompson imposed a $3,500 fine.

Ryan Lapensee (Counsel) and Flavia Zaka (Student at Law), both from the Toronto law firm Polley Faith LLP, represented PEO on the matter. PEO would like to thank the City of Cambridge and the engineer for their cooperation in this investigation.

