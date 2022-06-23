Cambridge English School Adopts Lingo Media as English Language E-Learning Technology Provider in Mexico

-- Global online language-learning market expected to reach $21.2 billion by 2027

-- More than 24 million people study English in Mexico; 18th largest market for English language training in the world

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media"), an EdTech language-learning and content development company, today announced that Cambridge English School, a well-established English language training institute in Mexico, has selected the English for Success ("EFS") online English course as its turnkey blended learning solutions platform. EFS is provided through Lingo Media's e-learning subsidiary, Everybody Loves Languages Inc. ("ELL"), a state-of-the-art language-learning content solutions provider.

With more than 700 hours of educational content, EFS uses storytelling to engage students to help them progress through various learning levels. Teachers can access and import supplementary lessons and materials, respectively, and give students extra practice to reinforce their learning.

Cambridge English School chose EFS to enhance the company's online learning options and expects to double its enrollment by the end of 2022.

"The demand in Mexico for quality, globally recognized English language training is growing exponentially, and we are excited to play a role in helping more students become fluent in English throughout Latin America," said Gali Bar-Ziv, CEO of Lingo Media. "Since many schools have shifted to a blended learning model, our solution is a perfect fit for organizations like Cambridge. Our software complements a hybrid classroom setting that is made up of a combination of teacher-led and self-study learning environments."

Cambridge English School is one of the leading providers of English-language education in Mexico City. As the 18th-largest market for English language-learning in the world, Mexico has more than 24 million people studying English in the country. Due to the surging demand for English language education in Mexico, Cambridge English School recently expanded its program to include online learning.

About Lingo Media ( TSX-V: LM; OTC: LMDCF; FSE: LIMA ):

Lingo Media is an EdTech language-learning and content development company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages ("ELL") and Lingo Learning. ELL provides innovative SaaS-based e-Learning solutions, including a learning management system, and content and assessment for language learning. Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language- learning material in China.

Lingo Media's language-learning solutions have been adopted by key government and industry organizations around the world, including markets in LATAM, China, and the U.S.

