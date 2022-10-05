Cambrian College Powerline program gets a lift from Alectra bucket truck donation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Alectra is providing a boost for the Cambrian College Powerline Technician program through the donation of a bucket truck that will provide valuable hands-on training opportunities for the next generation of Powerline Technicians.

As part of Alectra's fleet replacement cycle, it was determined that the 14-year-old (2008 model) diesel-powered International 7400 bucket truck, equipped with a Posi-Plus Double Bucket 63 Foot Aerial Device, would be a welcome addition for the training needs at Cambrian College's Powerline Technician program.

Kevin Townsend, Supervisor, Fleet at Alectra Utilities, Brian Lobban, Dean, Schools of Skills Training; Engineering Technology and Environmental Sciences at Cambrian College, Paul Drone, Manager of Lines at Alectra Utilities, Al McNeilly, Program Coordinator, Powerline Technician Program at Cambrian College, Scott Fraser, Lead Hand Mechanic at Alectra Utilities (CNW Group/Alectra Utilities Corporation)

"We know students will benefit from these additional resources that are sometimes outside the reach of program budgets and we're proud to contribute to the Powerline Technician training program at Cambrian College." said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "It's rewarding to provide support for the training of future Powerline professionals that will serve our industry and communities in the future."

"The support of our industry partners is instrumental in providing Cambrian College Powerline students with the tools and learning opportunities that will lead to their future success," said Brian Lobban, Dean of the Schools of Skills Training and Engineering Technology.

Brett Bond, a third semester Powerline student, said, "One of the best components of the Cambrian Powerline program is being able to use a wide variety of equipment that we would use in a real work environment. Having an additional bucket truck allows our class to do more in the training field and learn more of the vital skills that we need!"

"We are grateful to Alectra for today's generous donation of this aerial device and greatly appreciate their ongoing support for our students and program, added Program Coordinator, Al McNeilly."

Alectra is proud of its ongoing community investments while supporting growth and providing safe, reliable and sustainable power for customers in the communities we serve. To learn more about our commitment to reliability please visit alectrautilities.com/improving-reliability

About Alectra Inc.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

