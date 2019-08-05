Cambium Networks Announces Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Wireless Broadband Connectivity Solution

Proven Fixed Broadband Solution Provider Offers High Performance Broadband Access via CBRS Shared Access Spectrum

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Cambium Networks, (NASDAQ: CMBM) a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the availability of the PMP 450 Platform in the Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum. The PMP 450 fixed wireless broadband solution enables service providers to extend connectivity using the innovative dynamic spectrum sharing system. The PMP 450 fixed wireless platform is currently the only purpose-built fixed point-to-multipoint broadband technology approved for use in the CBRS band and therefore the only alternative to deploying complex LTE technology. CBRS capability expands Cambium Networks' Wireless Fabric portfolio of connectivity solutions for service providers; as well as industrial, utility and local government private network operators.

"The imminent availability of CBRS spectrum is creating new opportunities for fixed wireless service providers," said Bob Laliberte, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. "Service providers of all sizes are looking to leverage CBRS to enhance existing services and introduce new fixed wireless broadband services to better support residential, enterprise, government and industrial networking applications."

"Spectrum availability is one of the top constraints affecting wireless service providers," said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management for Cambium Networks. "CBRS unlocks a large block of spectrum for broad commercial use." Key achievements of the PMP 450 platform include:

FCC Part 96 Compliance of installed base : Network Operators currently using Cambium Network's 3 GHz PMP 450 represent one of the largest installed bases of FCC Part 90 compliant equipment but are presently limited to the use of the 50 MHz of the FCC's 3 GHz Part 90 spectrum. The entirety of the 3GHz PMP 450 equipment portfolio has been certified by the FCC to meet the FCC's Part 96 standards, as required by CBRS. Rapid deployment and revenue recognition : Upon release of CBRS by the FCC, network operators can immediately use the full 150 MHz of CBRS spectrum with their existing PMP 450 installed network following an automated over-the-air software upgrade, administered by Cambium Networks' cnMaestro management platform. Proven technology : Cambium Networks is particularly pleased with ability of its PMP 450m , exercising field proven cnMedusa™ Massive MU-MIMO technology with adaptive beamforming capabilities, which has now been extended to deliver high spectral efficiency and bandwidth using the CBRS shared access spectrum.

"Our field trial on several locations verified the range, throughput, and performance," said Mark Radabaugh, CEO of Amplex Internet in Ohio. "We now have a way to migrate our existing network to the CBRS band and take advantage of additional spectrum without a wholesale change of equipment. Based on this, we plan to expand our network to new customers using this spectrum."

"In tests conducted with Federated Wireless, our CBRS solution is able to provide high spectral efficiency so that network operators can provide the most throughput in narrow channels," said Matt Mangriotis, Director of Product Management for Cambium Networks. "As the CBRS rules evolve, our system will evolve with them to optimize our field proven technology in these bands. If wireless ISPs and other network operators were already using the PMP 450 platform in the 3.65 GHz Part 90 band, they can now immediately expand their usable 3 GHz spectrum in FCC administered regions from 50 MHz to 150 MHz using Part 96 accredited equipment and CBRS."

PMP 450 is now available for ordering through Cambium Networks resellers and is fully certified to the FCC's CBRS Part 96 rules in addition to the existing Part 90 rules in place. A firmware upgrade to open up the full 150 MHz of CBRS will be published immediately upon the FCC's release of CBRS.

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is leading the wireless industry through the shared spectrum revolution, eliminating the decades-old problem of spectrum scarcity. The Company offers the industry's only end-to-end Spectrum Controller, enabling government and commercial users to securely share the same spectrum band. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Federated Wireless is removing the multi-billion dollar price tag associated with spectrum access, allowing for the creation of new wireless carriers and business models. For more information, please visit: www.federatedwireless.com.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

