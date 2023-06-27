Cam McDonald Joins MOBIA as Enterprise Account Executive for British Columbia

DARTMOUTH, NS, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - MOBIA, Canada's leading full-suite systems integrator, welcomes Cam McDonald as Enterprise Account Executive for British Columbia. McDonald brings valuable skills and experience in relationship management and market analytics to this role. He has leveraged these skills to build strong relationships with clients throughout his career, providing them with exceptional service tailored to their unique needs. McDonald will continue to use these skills to grow MOBIA's business in British Columbia, creating best-in-class IT solutions for customers.

McDonald joins MOBIA after more than 12 years in IT recruitment, most recently holding a role as Senior Account Manager at Affinity Staffing. During his 8-year tenure with the company, he developed a reputation for being a collaborative partner who develops creative solutions to support clients. Prior to this, McDonald held the role of Account Manager at TEKsystems, a leading technology staffing and services provider, where he used market analytics to help clients stay ahead of the resourcing curve and maximize their ROI on IT resource investments. "After spending the past 12 years developing my skills in IT Staffing, I'm thrilled at the opportunity to expand my skills in this new role with MOBIA," said McDonald. "I've always prided myself on serving my clients with a focus on quality and am eager to be able to tailor end-to-end solutions for them with MOBIA's best-in-class capabilities."

MOBIA's culture of excellence and capable leadership team were key considerations for McDonald as he contemplated joining the company. "The strength of an organization's leadership is of utmost importance for me, so the opportunity to work with Chris Peerless and the rest of his team was a major factor in my decision to join MOBIA," said McDonald. "I've had the pleasure of supporting Peerless and his team in my previous role and have always held them in high regard, so I feel fortunate to join them and contribute to MOBIA's continued success in Western Canada."

"I am very excited to welcome Cam McDonald to the MOBIA family," said Chris Peerless, Vice President, Canada. "Cam sees an exciting opportunity to continue to develop his skills and knowledge as an end-to-end IT consultant, and to support his customers with their people, processes, products, and overall outcomes at MOBIA. With his tremendous network and experience working in the IT space in Vancouver, I have no doubt that he will be extremely successful in this new role."

MOBIA is a leading expert in digital transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. With a focus on people, processes, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Top Growing Companies. To learn more, visit Mobia.io

