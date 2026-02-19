Calls to Canada's human trafficking hotline surge to record high

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Calls to the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline hit a record high in 2025, with more than 5,900 calls received nationwide -- a 14 per cent increase over its previous record of just over 5,100 calls in 2024.

The hotline, operated by the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking, has seen a year-over-year rise in calls since its launch in 2019.

"This data shows that human trafficking continues to be a serious issue in Canada," said Julia Drydyk, executive director of the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking. "Critically, it also shows that trafficking happens in every kind of community -- from major urban centres to rural hamlets."

While sex trafficking accounts for the majority of calls, the Centre is also seeing a steady increase in labour trafficking cases.

"What the data also tells us is that more people know they can turn to the hotline for compassionate, confidential support," Drydyk said.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can provide support in more than 200 languages.

Alongside the release of the new data, the Centre is launching a nationwide awareness campaign aimed at improving public understanding of human trafficking.

"The goal of the campaign is to humanize the experiences of people affected by human trafficking," Drydyk said.

"It reinforces an important reality: this can happen to anyone."

According to the Centre, traffickers often enter people's lives appearing warm, caring, and supportive. Once trust is established, it can be weaponized to exert control and enable exploitation.

Drydyk said popular portrayals of human trafficking often emphasize kidnappings and physical restraint -- a depiction that distorts how trafficking typically occurs.

"In reality, trafficking rarely begins with force," she said. "It starts with grooming, manipulation, and the slow erosion of someone's choices."

These tactics can unfold gradually and invisibly, making trafficking harder to recognize.

"That's why trafficking can happen in plain sight. The control isn't always visible, but it's real."

The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking is a national charity that works to advance systemic change to prevent human trafficking and support victims and survivors. The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline (1-833-900-1010) is a confidential, multilingual service available 24/7/365 that connects victims, survivors, and concerned community members with local supports.

SOURCE The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking

Media contact: Ben René, 613-406-5962, [email protected]