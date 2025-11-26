Calls to Canada's Human Trafficking Hotline Hit Record High

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Calls to the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline reached an all-time high in 2024, according to new data on trafficking trends released by the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking. The hotline received just over 5,100 calls last year from victims, survivors, and others affected by human trafficking.

"Receiving over 5,000 calls in a single year speaks to the scale of human trafficking in Canada," said Julia Drydyk, executive director at the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking. "It's a clear sign that far too many people are being exploited and that Canada needs stronger, well-resourced supports."

The most common forms of human trafficking are sex trafficking, where people are coerced or manipulated into the commercial sex industry, and labour trafficking, where people -- often temporary migrant workers -- are exploited by employers.

New data shows that labour trafficking cases identified by the hotline surged by more than 300 per cent last year, compared to the average number of cases identified between 2020 and 2022.

"Migrant workers are made vulnerable by structural inequities built into the temporary foreign worker program," explained Drydyk. "When employers seize on those vulnerabilities, it creates the conditions in which exploitation can take hold."

She added: "Migrant workers and international students bring courage and ambition when they come to Canada. They deserve systems that safeguard those hopes -- not conditions that make exploitation possible."

Cases relating to sex trafficking, meanwhile, continue to make up the majority of hotline calls, accounting for roughly 70 per cent. This pattern has remained consistent year over year, underscoring the persistence of sex trafficking across the country.

Critically, the data revealed that no corner of Canada is immune from human trafficking. Human trafficking affects every type of community, from major urban centres to small towns. One in six cases traced back to smaller municipalities and rural areas, highlighting the need for anti-trafficking strategies that extend well beyond major cities.

Yet, anti-trafficking efforts continue to be hampered by widespread misunderstandings about what trafficking looks like in Canada. Popular media often portrays victims as physically trapped and waiting to be rescued. In reality, traffickers rely more on coercion, manipulation, isolation, and psychological control than on physical confinement. These dynamics can make leaving incredibly difficult, even as victims and survivors play active and powerful roles in their own exits.

"The rise in calls shows just how many victims and survivors are taking the first steps toward safety. It reminds us that survivors are instrumental in crafting their own exits -- and Canada needs to match that courage with real prevention and trauma-informed support."

The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking is a national charity that works to advance systemic change to prevent human trafficking and support victims and survivors. The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is a confidential, multilingual service available 24/7/365 that connects victims, survivors, and concerned community members with local supports.

Reporters can access the full Human Trafficking Trends in Canada report, along with a concise media briefing guide that summarizes the report's key findings in a quick-reference format.

SOURCE The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking

For more information, please contact: Ben René, mailto:[email protected], 647-714-2527