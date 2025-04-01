Eight semi-finalists debut original country songs to help fans choose Canada's favourite

TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA), officially opened public voting for the highly anticipated 2025 SiriusXM Top of the Country competition. The eight semi-finalists have recorded original songs and videos in studio, which are now available at topcountry.siriusxm.ca.

Fans can now choose their country favourite by casting votes daily. Once selected, three finalists will advance to the next phase of the competition, where they will perform on some of Canada's biggest stages and compete for a $25,000 grand prize and the chance to be crowned the 2025 Top of the Country champion.

This is a moment for Canadians to rally behind homegrown country music and support this year's eight semi-finalists representing six Canadian provinces:

Sully Burrows – Parry Sound, Ontario

Annika Catharina – Deroche, British Columbia

Allison Daniels – Quebec City, Quebec

Noeline Hofmann – Bow Island, Alberta

Braden Lam – Halifax, Nova Scotia

Brettyn Rose – Okotoks, Alberta

Jake Vaadeland – Cut Knife, Saskatchewan

Mitch Zorn – Kelowna, British Columbia

"The caliber of Canadian talent grows stronger every year of this competition," said Michelle Mearns, SVP of Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "We can't wait for Canadians to hear these incredible artists, vote for their favourites, and be part of the journey. This year's competition is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet!"

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunities await the three finalists, including a summer of showcase opportunities and performances at Montréal's Lasso festival and CMA Fest in Nashville, along with exclusive workshops and networking sessions.

The competition will wrap up this September in Kelowna, British Columbia, with an exciting finale concert during CCMA's Country Music Week. Finalists will take the stage to perform, and one will be crowned the 2025 Top of the Country winner. The event will be broadcast live on SiriusXM's Top of the Country Radio (ch. 171), so fans from coast to coast can tune in and be part of the action.

SiriusXM's Top of the Country in partnership with the CCMA is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on X at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 15 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®)

Established in 1976, the CCMA® is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate, and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community, and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Kathleen Bennett, Zeno Group, [email protected], 647-218-8931; CCMA contact: Shelby Burnell, Red Umbrella PR, [email protected], 416-317-8023