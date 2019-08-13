Callidus Capital to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Callidus Capital Corporation ("Callidus" or the "Company") (TSX:CBL) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 after the close of markets.

As previously announced, as there are currently no investment analysts covering the Company, it has decided to suspend quarterly analyst conference calls.

About Callidus Capital Corporation

Established in 2003, Callidus Capital Corporation is a Canadian company that specializes in innovative and creative financing solutions for companies that are unable to obtain adequate financing from conventional lending institutions. Unlike conventional lending institutions who demand a long list of covenants and make credit decisions based on cash flow and projections, Callidus credit facilities have few, if any, covenants and are based on the value of the borrower's assets, its enterprise value and borrowing needs. Further information is available on our website, www.calliduscapital.ca .

