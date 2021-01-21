Call for entries: Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

"The Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award is an opportunity for photographers to hone their skills while working alongside some of the best in the business," says Megan Leach, director of planning and packaging for CP News Photos and visual content for The Canadian Press. "It's an invaluable experience for on-the-job learning in a real-world environment, as well as a chance to make contacts and develop a rich portfolio."



Last year's winner was Marissa Tiel, a freelance photojournalist based in Vancouver. Read about her experience and view her photos for The Canadian Press and her winning portfolio submission.

View the award details and the online application available on the award criteria page.

The winner of the 2021 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award will be announced in March and will be recognized at the CJF Awards virtual ceremony on June 9.

The members of the jury are:

Catherine Hanson , spouse of the late Tom Hanson ;

, spouse of the late ; Heide Kaspar-Glorieux , mother of Tom Hanson ;

, mother of ; Megan Leach , director, planning and packaging, CP News Photos and Visual Content, The Canadian Press;

, director, planning and packaging, CP News Photos and Visual Content, The Canadian Press; Joe O'Connal , assistant editor, CP News Photos and Visual Content, The Canadian Press;

, assistant editor, CP News Photos and Visual Content, The Canadian Press; Graeme Roy , curator, Visual Content, The Canadian Press;

, curator, Visual Content, The Canadian Press; Frank Gunn , national photographer, The Canadian Press;

, national photographer, The Canadian Press; Fred Chartrand , retired national photographer and contributing freelance photographer, The Canadian Press;

, retired national photographer and contributing freelance photographer, The Canadian Press; Tony Caldwell , photographer, Ottawa Sun ;

, photographer, ; Marta Iwanek , photojournalist and 2015 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner;

, photojournalist and 2015 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; Michelle Siu , photojournalist and 2012 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; and

, photojournalist and 2012 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; and Scott White , editor of The Conversation Canada and an honorary governor of The Canadian Journalism Foundation.

This award is generously supported by Nikon.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

ABOUT THE TOM HANSON PHOTOJOURNALISM AWARD

The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and The Canadian Press launched the Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award in 2009 in memory of award-winning photojournalist Tom Hanson. The award offers a six-week paid internship at The Canadian Press head office in Toronto for a photojournalist in the early stages of his or her career. The selection committee is made up of CJF board members, photographers and photo editors from The Canadian Press and daily newspapers, past winners and members of Mr. Hanson's family. The winning applicant will complete the internship between April and September 2021 and be paid at the start rate for photographers at The Canadian Press.

ABOUT TOM HANSON

Tom Hanson was a photojournalist whose images from the Oka conflict to the cut and thrust of Parliament told vivid stories. He was an award-winning photographer for The Canadian Press who travelled around the world and across the country, shooting some of the most iconic news and sports images over a 15-year period. When Hanson died suddenly at age 41 in 2009, his family, friends, colleagues at The Canadian Press and the country's photojournalism community wanted to find an appropriate way to honour his memory, talent and spirit. The result was the creation of the Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award.

