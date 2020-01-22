Call for entries: Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Aspiring news photographers looking to sharpen their skills and gain national exposure are encouraged to apply for the Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award, a unique opportunity to spend six weeks with The Canadian Press in Toronto. Deadline is Feb. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and The Canadian Press launched the Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award in 2009 in memory of award-winning photojournalist Tom Hanson. The award is open to Canadian photojournalists with fewer than five years' experience, including students and freelancers. The recipient will be mentored by top photographers, work in a fast-paced environment and cover news, major sports and top cultural events.

"One of the most valuable gifts the Tom Hanson Award provided me with is momentum early on in my career," says Michelle Siu, a jury member, past recipient of the award (2012) and now a freelance photographer and filmmaker. "The award gave me the push and support I needed when I had a lot of personal and professional uncertainty about carving out a living as a photographer. That support came from people at The Canadian Press who offered challenging, paid assignment work, their time and mentorship.

"If you are a photographer who has applied in past years, I encourage you to be relentless and apply again. If you look at your work and wonder if it's the right fit, take a look at the differing approaches and styles of the past winners. If you feel isolated and in need of some support or looking for a bit of a break in your career, I can't urge you more to apply."

Last year's winner was Andrew Lahodynskyj, a freelance photojournalist and photo editor. Read the account of his experience, sample his photos while with The Canadian Press and check out his original portfolio submission.

Award details, the online application and jurors—which include members of Hanson's family and former photographer colleagues—can be found on the award criteria page.

The winner of the 2020 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award will be announced in March.

This award is generously supported by Nikon.

ABOUT TOM HANSON

Tom Hanson was a photojournalist whose images from the Oka conflict to the cut and thrust of Parliament told vivid stories. He was an award-winning photographer for The Canadian Press who travelled around the world and across the country, shooting some of the most iconic news and sports images over a 15-year period. When Hanson died suddenly at age 41 in 2009, his family, friends, colleagues at The Canadian Press and the country's photojournalism community wanted to find an appropriate way to honour his memory, talent and spirit. The result was the creation of the Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN JOURNALISM FOUNDATION

Established in 1990, the Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

