Call for Entries: CJF-FJP News Literacy Award

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - News organizations promoting news literacy and the importance of quality journalism can now apply for the CJF-Facebook Journalism Project News Literacy Award. The deadline is Feb. 21, 2020.

With misinformation spread across various platforms and from different sources, this award celebrates journalistic efforts that encourage Canadians to assess the quality of news in their communities.

The award, a joint initiative by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and the Facebook Journalism Project, also recognizes best practices that underpin factual reporting as key contributions to Canadian democracy. The winner receives $10,000.

"This award promotes the development of journalistic projects that can help citizens gauge the reliability of the information they're consuming," says Susan Harada, jury chair and interim director of the School of Journalism and Communication at Carleton University.



"In doing so, it recognizes that quality journalism today is about more than delivering the story — it's also about delivering context so that audiences can make informed decisions about whether they can trust what they are reading, watching or listening to."

The award also aims to drive new initiatives and projects focused on news literacy.

"Empowering people to decide for themselves what to read, trust, and share by providing more context and promoting news literacy is an important part of the fight against misinformation," says Kevin Chan, head of public policy at Facebook Canada. "We take this work seriously at Facebook and are proud to partner with CJF for a third year to recognize the meaningful work being done by media organizations to help Canadians better evaluate the information they encounter online."

Last year's award went to Agence Science-Presse, a Montreal-based non-profit media organization, for its eight-week effort at a Montreal high school where a journalist-in-residence helped students explore disinformation in science, particularly on social media.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About the Facebook Journalism Project

The Facebook Journalism Project's goal is to create strong ties with the news industry by building community through news; by training journalists and publishers around the world and by working with partners to support quality news.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected], 416-955-0396

Related Links

http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

