Call for Applications to Participate at Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry

HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Applications to participate in public hearings at the Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry (RHVPI) are now open.

The RHVPI was called by the City of Hamilton to investigate matters related to a 2013 friction report related to the Red Hill Valley Parkway. It is being conducted by the Commissioner, Mr. Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel.

Pursuant to the Commissioner's discretion and subject to the Public Inquiries Act, the Commissioner will receive applications to participate from any person or group with a substantial and direct interest in the subject matter, or whose participation may be helpful to fulfil the Commissioner's mandate.

Participation at the Inquiry will allow the individual or organization to participate in some or all parts of the Inquiry on the terms set by the Commissioner.

The Commissioner does not have jurisdiction to direct the City of Hamilton to provide funding for legal counsel to any persons or groups granted participant status. However, applicants may request the Commission to consider recommending they receive funding, and the Commissioner may do so if in his view the applicant would otherwise not be able to participate and if participation would assist the inquiry.

Further information on the application to participate can be found on the RHVPI website at www.rhvpi.ca

Applications to participate and seek funding, including supporting materials, must be sent to rcenta@rhvpi.ca by November 29, 2019 at noon.

If the Commissioner determines oral submissions would assist him, a hearing will be held in January 2020.

SOURCE Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry (RHVPI)

For further information: Wendy McCann, Inquiry Director of Communications, wmccann@rhvpi.ca, 416.473.4829