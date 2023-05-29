Call for applications for 2023-2024 Price McIntosh Bursary now open

The Price McIntosh Bursary encourages diverse stories, experiences and interpretations.

GATINEAU, QC, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - For the third year in a row, Library and Archives Canada (LAC) will provide financial aid to Indigenous peoples (First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation), persons with disabilities, and members of visible minorities through the Price McIntosh Bursary, to encourage them to enrol or pursue studies in fields related to libraries and archives. This initiative supports LAC's efforts to promote inclusion and encourage diverse stories, experiences and interpretations, to help Canadians understand and enrich our collective history.

The call for applications for the Price McIntosh Bursary is now open. For the 2023–2024 academic year, eligible students are invited to submit their applications by September 20, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

This bursary is for students enrolled in an eligible Canadian college or university program. It provides $5,000 for full-time studies, and $2,500 for part-time studies.

Visit the Price McIntosh Bursary page for full details, including eligibility criteria, the application form and assistance in completing an application.

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to acquire and preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as a continuing memory for the Government of Canada and its institutions.

"The library and archives community must bring together diverse voices and perspectives to become more representative. This is exactly what we are doing with the Price McIntosh Bursary. By making it easier for young people from frequently under-represented groups to pursue careers in our field, we will improve the documentation, preservation and dissemination of our national heritage."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

The Price McIntosh Bursary was created in 2021 thanks to the generosity of the Montréal family of the late Walter Charles Price and Adis Florence Mary McIntosh.

Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is committed to including different perspectives and stories in both its collections and the national discourse. Some recent examples include the $14.9 million invested to support Indigenous communities, for the purpose of increasing access to Indigenous-related content in LAC's collections and helping First Nations, Inuit and the Métis Nation to preserve their cultures and languages, through two Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives: Listen, Hear Our Voices and We Are Here: Sharing Stories.

In April 2019, LAC launched a five-year action plan that comprises 28 measures to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to the collections. Designed in collaboration with the Indigenous Advisory Circle, this plan represents LAC's response to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and illustrates its commitment toward implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

LAC coordinates a Youth Advisory Council, bringing together Canadians with different ethnocultural backgrounds and life experiences from across the country. These young people discuss a variety of topics related to Canada's documentary heritage and contribute to LAC management decisions by providing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.

