Call for applications: CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - To amplify Indigenous voices and issues in the media, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), together with CBC News, is now accepting applications to its CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships program.

The annual fellowships provide a unique opportunity for two early-career Indigenous journalists, with one-to-10 years' experience, to explore Indigenous issues while being hosted for one month at the CBC's Indigenous Unit in Winnipeg. The application deadline is Feb. 21, 2020.

"The CJF-CBC fellowships provide a vital open door for Indigenous journalists to access mainstream media," says Tanya Talaga, award-winning author, journalist and a jury member. "Indigenous journalists bring much needed perspectives to Canadian newsrooms – newsrooms that have historically left us out of the newsgathering fold. These fellowships help train our next generation of storytellers, bringing our voices to the forefront."

Fellows receive a $3,000 stipend, while the CJF covers all associated travel and accommodation costs, a per diem for meals and other reasonable expenses.

Last year's recipients were Charnel Anderson, a Toronto-based freelance journalist, and Logan Perley, a reporter for CBC New Brunswick. For her fellowship, Anderson, a member of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek in northwestern Ontario, explored how Georgina Island First Nation opted out of sections of the Indian Act and took back control of land and resources. Read about her experience, along with her published piece.

Perley, who is Wolastoqey from Tobique First Nation, New Brunswick, explored the battle of revitalizing the Wolastoqey language. Read his point-of-view piece for CBC, which includes a video documentary.

This year's recipients will be recognized at the CJF Awards at the Ritz-Carlton in Toronto on June 10, 2020. Early-bird rates for tickets and tables for this gala event are available until Feb. 28, 2020.

Thank you to RBC Foundation and Isabel Bassett, former chair and CEO of TVO, for their generous support of this award.



